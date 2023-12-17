A project for young people to adopt abandoned dogs. They moved from public housing to village houses to find temporary care for the dogs for three to six months.

#project #young #people #adopt #abandoned #dogs #moved #public #housing #village #houses #find #temporary #care #dogs #months

[Animal News]In order to help the poor two-year-old Labrador “Milk” who was abandoned by his previous owner, Ah Xi, who is only in his early 30s and lives in a public housing estate with his family, decided to adopt the dog and will move to a village house by himself. , living with Milk as his own family. Ah Xi has never had a dog, but because the previous owner had asked to hand Milk over to the Fisheries and Conservation Department several times, the situation was urgent. After discussing with his family, he decided to save the dog. However, moving house takes time, so Ah Xi is urgently looking for a temporary care family that can help temporarily take Milk in for 3 months to half a year. After he completes the moving process, he will take Milk home.

Social worker Chen Hongxiu also helped share the incident of Ah Xi’s adoption of Milk and finding temporary care on the Internet, and asked this newspaper for help. Ah Xi told this newspaper that many people have contacted him to help, and he is grateful to many people for their enthusiasm.

Milk is a very docile Labrador puppy. However, after the previous owner became pregnant, he sent the dog to Axi’s friend’s house for “foster care” because he was afraid that the dog would harm the baby, and then ignored him. Unfortunately, Ah Xi’s friend passed away suddenly last month, leaving his wife to take care of four Tang dogs and Milk. She was physically and mentally exhausted and couldn’t cope, so she had no choice but to ask Ah Xi for help, so Ah Xi helped find a home for Milk.

Ah Hei tried to contact different organizations and dog farms to see if they could take Milk, but those venues were all full. The previous owner told his friend’s wife that if Milk was not wanted, Milk would be sent to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. Ah Xi said: “The abandoned owner later said that he found a friend who could take in a dog. I didn’t think it was credible because he had just said that he wanted to give the dog as a gift. I told my friend’s wife not to give the dog to that person, otherwise it might Regret for the rest of my life.”

In order to prevent the previous owner from handing Milk over to the Fisheries and Conservation Department, Ah Xi decided to adopt him by herself. “I was anxious to save him, so I discussed with the owners of the house that we might as well adopt him.” When the former owner learned that Ah Xi was willing to adopt him, he decided to adopt him. He readily agreed to change the name of the dog tag.

Ah Xi and his family live in public housing. In order to successfully adopt Milk, he decided to move out to live in a village house. However, it will take time to arrange the move. Therefore, Ah Xi hopes to find a temporary care family who can help take care of Milk for 3 to 6 months. Let him pick up the dog after moving smoothly.

Although he has never owned a dog, he has owned cats and is interested in joining the pet grooming industry. Therefore, after a little consideration, he decided to adopt Milk so that the dog can live a happy life. He said: “Any excuse for abandonment is unacceptable. The previous owner only regarded the dog as an object. He chose not to keep the dog because he was worried that the dog would hurt the baby. Giving the dog to my friend actually did not solve the problem, but only made the problem It’s very irresponsible to leave it to others to help her solve the problem.”

He described Milk as very well-behaved. When he took Milk to an institution for shelter earlier, Milk often stared at him, as if he was afraid that he would abandon him. “I was very touched that time. He seemed to be afraid that I would leave him, too. Because his reaction at that moment made me want to raise him.”

Ah Xi is currently urgently looking for a temporary family to help take care of Milk for 3 to 6 months. If you can help this poor dog, you can contact Ah Xi through the contact information stated in the Facebook page of this newspaper.

