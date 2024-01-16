A proposal to collect remaining medicines in Egyptians’ homes

#proposal #collect #remaining #medicines #Egyptians #homes

A parliamentary proposal was raised to collect remaining medicines from citizens’ use at home, and repurpose them in a way that achieves economic benefit and serves the country’s medicine system.

According to official figures issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Health, the size of the medicine market in Egypt is about 300 billion pounds, as hospitals and government medical facilities consume nearly a billion dollars in medicines annually, which represents about 25% of the general drug consumption in Egypt.

The Ministry of Health disburses an amount worth 40 billion pounds annually, free medicines to patients, whether through health units, treatment at state expense, or waiting lists, in addition to the consumption of the university hospital sector, the civil society sector, and the private sector.

Egyptian Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said earlier that 25% of medicines are misplaced as a result of the lack of controls for their dispensing, such as global controls.

Egypt imports about 92% of the inputs to manufacture its medicine and produces it locally, while 8% imports completely manufactured medicines from abroad, according to a report by the Health Committee of the Egyptian Senate in 2022.

Make use of trash cans instead

The new proposal was presented by Senator Hanan Suleiman during a parliamentary session devoted to discussing the medicine crisis and the reasons for the shortage of some items, stressing the necessity of finding a way to collect leftover medicines that people have at home and use them instead of them ending up in garbage cans, wasting millions of pounds.

Representative Hanan Suleiman spoke about her proposal with the “Sky News Arabia” website, saying that she called on “the Medicines Authority to circulate to pharmacies that the dispensing of the medicine should be on a medical prescription and in the exact quantity prescribed by the doctor, so that nothing of the dose is left to stop the wastage of medicines.”

She added, “The proposal is also based on collecting people’s remaining medicines for free, because in any case these medicines are thrown in the garbage or are donated to mosques, churches, or charitable institutions, and we do not know their fate, and then they are collected by the Medicines Authority, their safety is examined, and they are distributed to hospitals.” And government pharmacies to dispense it free of charge to citizens.

Hungry to stock up on medicines

The representative says, “There are those who buy medicine in large quantities and store it like they store sugar and oil. The medicine cannot tolerate poor storage, and it eventually spoils.”

With the increasing inflation and the continuous rise in prices in Egypt, practices have emerged in the form of buying and storing goods, and this has also applied to some medicines that some consider to be essential and are not issued on a medical prescription, the consequences of which the authorities have warned, emphasizing the availability of goods and the lack of need for greed in purchasing and storing them.

A means of collecting medicine

Suleiman, who was dean of the Faculty of Science at Beni Suef University, said that she also demanded finding a way to collect people’s remaining medications.

She stressed that the representative of the Medicines Authority praised the proposal during the parliamentary session, stressing its study with the concerned authorities, and determining ways to implement it in a way that achieves benefit.

She stressed that her proposal “does not mean that she places the blame for the drug shortage crisis on people and exonerates the concerned parties, but that this is one of the ways and means to alleviate the severity of the crisis.”

Donation boxes in pharmacies

The head of the Cairo Pharmacists Syndicate, Mohamed Al-Sheikh, told Sky News Arabia that “the proposal is important and useful, and the concerned authorities working on studying it must determine a means to ensure its implementation in a way that achieves its beneficial purpose for society.”

He continued that, based on his role as head of the Cairo Pharmacists Syndicate and also a member of the Senate, he suggested to the concerned authorities that there be boxes in all pharmacies in which people put their remaining medications, and these boxes are only opened through committees appointed by the Ministry of Health and the Medicines Authority. To ensure that these medications are not leaked or seized.

Drug safety inspection

Because the method of storing medicine in homes may cause it to spoil, thus wasting the value of the proposal, the Sheikh said that he suggested to those concerned that there be committees to examine these medicines after they are collected. To determine its suitability, and then distribute it to government hospitals to provide the missing treatment.

He stressed that the examination intended here will be based on expiration dates, looking at the packages and drug strips, and noting any changes to them based on the experience of the members of the examination committees, because the laboratory examination will be very expensive, which will destroy the value of the proposal, noting at the same time the reliance on confidence in the awareness of citizens. They will not donate any medicine that they suspect is spoiled due to an incorrect preservation method on their part.

Customs medications are one solution

The head of the Cairo Pharmacists Syndicate revealed that he met with the head of the Egyptian Customs Authority and suggested to him and the relevant authorities that they benefit from the huge quantities of medicines seized at the ports during attempts to smuggle them from abroad or from within.

He stressed that the medicines seized by customs are piled up in millions of packages. These are expensive and very effective medicines that are needed to treat many diseases and end up spoiling in customs warehouses.

The volume of smuggled medicines seized in Egypt during the past two months amounted to more than $2 million, according to the Medicines Authority.

Doctors’ culture is part of the medicine crisis

The dollar shortage crisis in Egypt resulted in many pharmaceutical companies resorting to dramatically increasing the prices of their products, but another crisis emerged, represented by a shortage of raw materials due to the inability to import them due to the absence of hard currency.

However, the head of the Cairo Pharmacists Syndicate said that the medicine crisis in Egypt is also partly due to doctors’ insistence on prescribing certain brand names without resorting to similar ones. Every basic medicine has 13 similar ones, and therefore patients searching for the basic medicine and not getting it wastes their time and suggests the existence of a crisis. While the analogues of the drug have the same effect and effectiveness.

He said, “The Medicines Authority must provide a database that shows on a monthly basis the available balance of each drug class or the active ingredient in the factories, and then this makes those concerned address the Central Bank to allocate the dollar credits necessary to import any class before it decreases, and then the crisis does not occur.” What people are feeling right now.”

He concluded, “Egypt has great competencies in the pharmaceutical industry, and the necessary support must be provided to the pharmaceutical industry, and the export goal must be achieved after covering the local market, which serves the treatment system and benefits the economy.”