A protocol between the Secretariat of Mental Health and Zagazig University to support addiction treatment programs

07:15 PM Wednesday 24 January 2024

Cairo – A.S.A

The Ministry of Health and Population announced the signing of a cooperation protocol between the General Secretariat of Mental Health and Addiction Treatment and Zagazig University, with the aim of supporting medical and scientific cooperation between hospitals specialized in the field of psychiatry and addiction treatment through the exchange of scientific expertise.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained in a statement that the cooperation protocol aims to integrate therapeutic services according to the needs of both parties, as well as raising the efficiency of doctors and service providers by providing training programs for medical staff.

For her part, Dr. Menen Abdel-Maqsoud, Secretary General of the General Secretariat for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment, said that the Harm Reduction Unit was opened at Al-Azzazi Hospital for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment in Sharkia Governorate, and it is one of the units that complement the addiction treatment departments in the hospital.

Dr. Menen Abdel Maqsoud added that the harm reduction unit at Al-Azazy Hospital is the fifth unit to be opened in Al-Amana hospitals, as the implementation of this program began in March 2023 with the opening of 4 units in each of the (Airport, Al-Maamoura, Sohag, and Al-Abbasiya) hospitals.

Manen confirmed that there is a specific and rapid plan aimed at completing the expansion and implementing the next stages of the harm reduction program, and disseminating it to all mental health hospitals.

The signing of the protocol was attended by Dr. Menen Abdel Maqsoud, Secretary of the General Secretariat for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment, Ahmed Anani, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Zagazig University, Dr. Raghida Al-Jamil, Director of the Addiction Treatment Department at the General Secretariat of Mental Health, Dr. Fatima Sharif, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Zagazig University, and a delegation. From the General Secretariat of Mental Health and Addiction Treatment.