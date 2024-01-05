A purge began in the tax office. Key executives lose their positions

#purge #began #tax #office #Key #executives #lose #positions

The new head of KAS and deputy minister of finance, Marcin Łoboda, and his deputy Zbigniew Stawicki, also deputy minister of finance, have launched a staffing broom in the National Tax Administration (KAS).

— Such changes are natural. The management has changed and wants to have its trusted people. It is always a bit of a surprise when people who have worked in the ministry for a dozen or more years resign from their positions, a person close to the Ministry of Finance (MF) tells us.

— Both heads know the strengths and weaknesses of KAS, they also know the staff working in the tax office, so it is easier for them to carry out changes in departments or field structures of KAS. These will probably be profound and will also partly include the return of people who were purged or demoted by Marian Banaś when he became deputy minister of finance and head of the Customs Service. We must also remember that the very creation of KAS was a great purge – adds our interlocutor.

In his opinion, the dismissals will mainly affect people in managerial positions.

First changes



According to the findings of Business Insider Polska, the first directors from the KAS structures who worked in the Ministry of Finance were dismissed on January 4.

Director of the Inspection Supervision Department, Arkadiusz Łaba, resigned from his position. He has been associated with the Ministry of Finance for many years. Recently, he headed one of the key departments responsible for the implementation of tasks related to the supervision of customs and fiscal inspections, inspection activities and audit activities carried out by the National Tax Administration authorities.

The Department also carries out tasks related to counteracting the use of the activities of banks and cooperative savings and credit unions for purposes related to fiscal fraud.

Two of Łaba’s deputies – Paulina Głuch and Aneta Korepta – also resigned from their directorial positions.

Leszek Syguła is no longer the director of the Key Entities Department. He is the former director of the Tax Administration Chamber in Wrocław. He was replaced on January 5 by the current deputy director, Anna Sobierajska-Sokół. Before the tax reform, she was deputy director of the Fiscal Control Office in Warsaw.

It is also an important department of the National Audit Office because it deals with issues such as: anti-tax avoidance clause or transfer pricing policy. The Department supervises and coordinates work in the field of risk management related to the fulfillment of tax obligations by key entities.

Profound changes also affected the Department of Organization of the National Tax Administration, which is one of the important, although technical, units for the functioning of the tax office.

Wojciech Nasiłowski is no longer the director, and Maciej Wilczak leaves the position of deputy director. From January 5, Agnieszka Piechna became the new head of the department, and Leszek Jasiun became her deputy.

Piechna was there even before the establishment of KAS, among others. head of the Tax Administration Department. Jasiun, in the past, headed the Customs Service Organization Department.

Purge in the field



The first changes also affected key local structures of the National Tax Administration, i.e. the Tax Administration Chamber. Their directors have already changed in Lublin and Łódź. According to our informants, further personnel changes are a matter of time.

The head of the National Tax Administration and his deputy know the tax office inside and out. They started working there long before the KAS reform.

Marcin Łoboda has been associated with the Ministry of Finance from the very beginning of his professional career. As an employee of the Tax Chamber in Bydgoszcz, he was delegated to work at the Ministry of Finance, where he dealt with tax jurisprudence and supervision of tax offices. In the years 2008–2015 he was the Director of the Tax Chamber in Bydgoszcz. Then he worked in tax offices, the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Customs and Tax Office, the Chamber of Tax Administration in Bydgoszcz and the Competence Center for reporting MDR tax schemes at the Chamber of Tax Administration in Olsztyn.

Zbigniew Stawicki has been associated with the Ministry of Finance and Fiscal Control since 1994. He has gone through all levels of his professional career.

In the years 2008-2015 he was the director of the Fiscal Control Office in Bydgoszcz. He supervised the work of the inter-ministerial team for crime in goods and services tax and excise duty, established in 2014. In the structures of KAS, he worked at the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Customs and Tax Office in Toruń, where he was the head of the customs and fiscal control and tax proceedings department.

Author: Bartek Godusławski, journalist of Business Insider Polska