A quarrel between two lovers ends with one of them in a garbage dump…the details are terrifying

The presence of a huge black bag inside a waste container aroused the curiosity of cleaning workers in Lebanon. They were surprised by the unimaginable and shocked by the presence of the body of a woman inside it. She was tied to her feet, beaten in the face, and had a phone charger cable around her neck.

The cleaners quickly called the security men, who conducted extensive investigations and found out the full details of the crime and the identity of its perpetrator.

According to the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces – Public Relations Division, it was found that on the 16th of this month, sanitation workers found the body of an unidentified girl with dark skin placed inside a large bag in a waste container in the Souk El Ahad area – Beirut.

Immediately, orders were given to the competent units of the Internal Security Forces to carry out field and information procedures to uncover the circumstances of the murder, and the identity of the victim was determined: L. n. (Born in 1989, Ethiopian nationality).

As a result of extensive surveys and investigations, the Information Division suspected a person of Sudanese nationality, since the victim had a romantic relationship with him, and he resides in the Furn El Chebbak locality, where he works as a building caretaker, and his name is: H. A. (Born in 1993).

After careful monitoring and surveillance, one of the division’s patrols was able to arrest him at his place of work and residence. When he was searched, his cell phone and a wallet were seized, containing two photos of two asylum documents from the United Nations in two different names.

During his investigation, he confessed to what was attributed to him in terms of carrying out the murder, due to disagreements with the victim, with whom he had an emotional relationship. He added that as a result of a quarrel between them, he hit her on the head with a glass plate, causing her to fall to the ground, and her face hit a glass table, and she suffered scratches. He then strangled her with a phone charger cable, and tied her feet with tape.

After he confirmed that she was dead, he put her in a bag and transported her from his house using a garbage container that he used to collect the building’s waste, to the garbage dump in the Souq al-Ahad locality, where he threw her. Then he returned to his house and cleaned it, throwing away the carpet, plate, and table. He also cleaned the waste container from traces of blood and placed it in the electrical room.

The perpetrator entered Lebanon illegally through Syria, and used identities other than the names of other people in order to move and work.