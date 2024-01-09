A quarter of Yemen’s population suffers from psychological trauma

#quarter #Yemens #population #suffers #psychological #trauma

An estimated 7 million people are suffering from trauma and stress caused by the ongoing conflict

Al Arabiya.net – Osan Salem

Published on: January 08, 2024: 09:58 PM GST Last updated: January 08, 2024: 10:37 PM GST

The World Health Organization said that many areas in Yemen suffer from a severe shortage of mental health and psychosocial support services.

In a recent report, the organization estimated the number of people suffering from psychological trauma and stress resulting from the ongoing conflict at about 7 million people, or nearly a quarter of Yemen’s population, while all of them need mental health support, and only 120,000 are able to continuously access services. .

She stated that many areas in Yemen suffer from a severe shortage of mental health services and psychosocial support, due to the limited number of trained specialists and treatment centers.

She added: “Even in areas where such services are available, some may have difficulty accessing them due to social stigma.”

The World Health Organization stressed that “the mental health crisis in Yemen is a silent battle that requires urgent attention.”

“By prioritizing mental health care, combating stigma by raising awareness, and building a strong support system, Yemen will be able to help those suffering in silence live better lives again,” she said.

According to the report, “The years of long conflict in Yemen have not only left a dark shadow on its infrastructure, but its effects have also extended to the health and well-being of its population. Mental health has long been ignored, until this hidden crisis has worsened deep within society.”

The organization pointed out that its partnership with the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Department (ECHO) contributed to strengthening mental health and psychosocial support in Yemen, and giving priority to the most vulnerable groups suffering from mental illnesses.

She said that in 2022, she cooperated with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population to develop the first mental health strategy since 2010. This national strategy supports a comprehensive and accessible mental health system in Yemen.

