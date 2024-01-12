A quick look at KDE Plasma 6: great inspiration for Windows 12

#quick #KDE #Plasma #great #inspiration #Windows

The upcoming Six Plasma

Today, let’s briefly stop at the upcoming release of the breakthrough and non-breakthrough Plasma 6.0, connected with the technological transition of the entire KDE desktop to the Qt6 programming framework and the Wayland display server. I’ve been testing Plasma 6.0 off and on over the past months and it was never stable enough to warrant an article, but now it’s finally matured with the first release candidate. So I was happy to go back from GNOME to KDE for a while to look at the changes that I regularly write about in Sunday summaries based on Nate Graham’s blog posts.

Plasma 6.0 in the KDE Neon distribution on an old Intel quad core

Author: David Jezek

Plasma 6.0 can now be tested in all distributions that offer a test branch, including KDE’s own Neon distribution, which contains six Plasma in the Unstable branch. I used this route myself, on an almost 12-year-old Intel Ivy Bridge desktop built on an Intel Core i7-3770 processor with 12GB of RAM, an integrated graphics core and an ancient 128GB SSD, all connected via DisplayPort to a 1680×1050 monitor .

What’s new

No need to elaborate for readers of the Sunday summaries. For others, it can be stated briefly that everything has changed and at the same time almost nothing has changed.

The developers of the KDE project have literally totally dug up the entire underbelly of the desktop. All elements, tools and applications are either completely rewritten or rewritten from Qt5 to Qt6 – a significant change for developers, but the user will not notice it in any way. Plasma also runs on Wayland by default – again, the user has no way of knowing this.

Another 107 photos

The default appearance of the environment

Everything is really new, but almost nothing on the outside. Perhaps only the default appearance of the Breeze desktop has been somewhat revived – when working in a non-maximized window, the main bar has a couple of pixels of space around it and rounded corners, and when the window is maximized, it also increases from the left to the right edge. It’s new, but he’s getting used to it quickly. The same applies to the rounding of the upper edges of the windows.

The default Breeze skin with many desktops and windows

Author: David Jezek

Here is also the only visual defect that I have encountered in the whole time: when this window is maximized and the main bar is enlarged, there is a black rectangle in it on the right, where there is nothing, but it is part of the panel (it is valid at the time of writing this paragraph, i.e. 11.1 .2024 at 5:35 p.m.).

Most of the settings and elements are not too different from the five series, so navigating Plasma 6.0 is not a problem for users of Plasma 5.27.

Current status, errors, their reporting

Personally, I only noticed at one point a warning from the system that the Wayland implementation for the Ivy Bridge iGPU (I remind you: almost 12 years old) is not fully finished, but during the hours of using Plasma 6 on Ivy Bridge, I did not notice any problems.

The agility of the environment

When the machine is turned on, it starts booting an Ubuntu-based system after the usual POST delay, and 11 seconds later Plasma 6.0 is running. I wait another 15 seconds for the main bar to appear – why this takes so long, I did not investigate further, even considering the age of the test machine, I do not find it significant – in this context, I mainly remind the fact that I am running an aging and correspondingly slow 3.0Gbit/s in the machine SATA SSD from 2010. Plasma 6.0 on KDE Neon is generally not too different from other distros and desktops I’ve ever run on this machine.

Furthermore, all of Plasma 6.0 runs similarly briskly as Plasma 5.x before it. Some effects seem to be more nimble, but nothing that I can measure and quantify in a table. So not a major improvement for me, but certainly not a deterioration. Memory consumption is comparable to Plasma 5.x

CPU utilization of a 12-year-old Intel Core i7-3770 with an iGPU

Author: David Jezek

Problems with Plasma or Wayland

None else. Only one partial Plasma Shell crash (which didn’t affect anything) but that happened with the Live image still in the process after installation. Maybe a strange rendering of the package overview when updating after installation, however nothing like that appears after this update.

Own impressions

Subjectively, I like the environment, including the overview graphic when hovering the mouse in the upper left corner – it displays an overview of application windows and desktops. Even with Plasma 6.0, I still have the same reservation as with the series of five: the scattering of the windows of the desktop is strange in this overview and much worse than how GNOME compares them. Purely subjectively, I would also say that while I didn’t notice a major difference between the light and dark scheme with the Plasma 5.x, I think that the light theme is much more indicative of the six Plasma.

Plasma 6.0 already in the RC1 phase gives me the impression of a great, well-designed environment. It now has slowly acquired GNOME habits, I have no problem with Plasma at all, and the muscle memory used to GNOME can be used with Plasma as well. Nate Graham wrote about this two years ago that Plasma could take some inspiration from GNOME and now we are seeing it in my opinion. Of course, with the advantage of KDE, that thanks to its rich configurability, the user can add / remove / change anything.

In short, it looks very promising. Plasma 6.0 has really succeeded. This is how Windows 11 was supposed to look. They actually look very similar, but they are also interwoven with older generations of dialogs, dating back to the Windows Vista era, and therefore “eleven” looks very inconsistent and in many things work in them is stupid (which, after all also confirmed by Microsoft representatives). Plasma 6.0 is designed better, more precisely, and it runs with Wayland in such a way that I never once thought that something might not work. Plasma 6.0 will meet at least the needs of a typical regular user, and let’s be surprised what the creators will come up with after its release at the end of February.