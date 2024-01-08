A radio station that was listened to with ears stuck to the receiver in the Soviet Union: for such a “hobby” there was a threat of a meeting with the KGB and a blacklist

#radio #station #listened #ears #stuck #receiver #Soviet #Union #hobby #threat #meeting #KGB #blacklist

The sound often cracked or went completely silent for a few minutes

During the Cold War between the USA and the USSR, “enemy” information was actively transmitted into the territory of the Soviet Union from the Voice of America radio station located in Bethany, Ohio. This station was broadcast on shortwave. However, in order to listen to the “forbidden voice”, a Soviet citizen had to have a suitable receiver capable of receiving the “Voice of America”. In those days, transistors were produced: “Okean”, “VEF 202, 201”, “Spidola”, “Meridian”, “Rekord”, which cost almost the entire monthly salary of an engineer. Not everyone could afford such an expensive purchase, writes argumenti.ru.

But those who managed to save money and buy such a transistor receiver, of course, listened to the voice of the enemy, but did not boast, because it was strictly forbidden to listen.

Meanwhile, the KGB intelligence services interfered with the appropriate means, trying to limit the broadcasting of “Voice of America”. The sound often cracked or stopped completely for a few minutes… Then it started to grow stronger again, a hissing sound was heard and the person had to listen with their ears strained all the time.

Journalists of the portal found witnesses of that time who were actively listening to the banned radio station.

“I remember late at night I decided to listen to the news from the “enemy” radio, which reported: “Today, in the Smolensk region, near the village of Pechiorsk, pioneer squads were collecting potatoes. At that time, a single-engine plane started watering the field with pesticides. The students were poisoned. Many of them ended up in the hospital,” the publication quotes an incident told by an eyewitness several decades ago.

Of course, then it was difficult to verify the authenticity of the message, because in the Soviet Union everything that was bad, negative and foreign to the Soviet authorities was hidden. However, when the KGB archives were revealed, many facts were confirmed. Among them is the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The USSR authorities announced this tragedy on television only a couple of weeks later, and the “voice of the enemy” – the next day.