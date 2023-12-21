A real estate developer obtained the dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association in court / The decision is not final / Nicușor Dan’s reaction

#real #estate #developer #obtained #dissolution #Save #Bucharest #Association #court #decision #final #Nicușor #Dans #reaction

The real estate developer One Mircea Eliade Properties obtained in court the dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association. The decision was given by the 5th District Court, on December 20, and is not final. Why the court made this decision, we will see in the motivation, when it will appear. Contacted by HotNews.ro, Nicușor Dan, the one who founded the Save Bucharest Association, stated that it is unfortunately a general phenomenon related to what exactly is the rule of law in Romania.

“Admits the main request having as its object the dissolution of a legal entity, filed by the plaintiff One Mircea Eliade Properties SRL, in opposition to the defendant Asociaţia Salvaţi Bucurestiul. Admits the request for main intervention with the object of dissolving a legal entity, formulated by the intervener Călina Virgil, in opposition to the defendant Asociaţia Salvaţi Bucurestiul. Orders the dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association. Orders the entry of the mention of the dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association in the Special Register of Associations and Foundations kept by the Bucharest District Court 5. It orders the liquidation procedure of the association. Appoints the liquidator, in order to carry out the liquidation operations of the association, the company Fast Insolv IPUR. (…) With the right of appeal, within 30 days from the communication, for the parties and for the Public Ministry, which is submitted to the District Court of Bucharest 5,” the court’s decision states.

The Save Bucharest Association was founded 15 years ago by Nicușor Dan, the current general mayor of the capital. The association has over time blocked several projects harmful to the city, which would destroy parks and other green spaces and heritage buildings or protected areas.

Contacted by HotNews.ro, Nicușor Dan says that it is a general phenomenon related to what exactly is the rule of law in Romania.

“Unfortunately, it is a general phenomenon related to the rule of law in Romania, where developers threaten associations and citizens who challenge their projects with huge court costs. And unfortunately many associations and many citizens were intimidated and gave up the actions they carried out. There are many things to say about this phenomenon. First of all, I consider it totally unreasonable for judges to order court costs of 100,000 lei in a case in which an administrative act is disputed, if it happens that the person contesting loses. Unfortunately, we did not see a reaction from civil society when these things happened. For example, the Spiritual Militia Association, which had been active in the civic space for at least 15 years, was dissolved by the action of a developer. Then, I did not see a concern for many people who have money and could support associations that carry out such civic actions. Basically, we have reached the situation where there are no longer any associations that challenge real estate projects, which is a very serious thing”, declared Nicușor Dan

