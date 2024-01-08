A real jewel of Bucharest is being rebuilt: the sad story of a symbolic building – News on sources

#real #jewel #Bucharest #rebuilt #sad #story #symbolic #building #News #sources

Many of the symbolic buildings of Bucharest have either been left in disrepair and have become ruins. Such a building is the “Hotel Dunărea”, from the North Railway Station. A symbolic building for interwar Bucharest, but also during the communist period, Hotel Dunărea will be rehabilitated by the City Hall of Sector 1.

The history of the Dunărea hotel and the Sora store

Dunărea Hotel was built in the interwar period, between 1935-1940, at Calea Griviței 138B. When inaugurated, the building had 70 rooms spread over 7 floors with a total area of ​​2,758 square meters, while the grounds had a total area of ​​493 square meters.

For over 35 years, the Dunărea Hotel represented the optimal accommodation solution for many travelers who arrived in Bucharest on various business and who needed an overnight accommodation as close as possible to the train station.

After the Second World War and the takeover of power by the communists, the Dunărea Hotel became an important landmark even for Bucharest residents, as the Sora store was set up on the ground floor of the building, famous during that period for the sale of good quality clothes.

The Dunărea Hotel in the interwar period

Dunărea Hotel now

Clotilde Armand promises rehabilitation

The mayor of Sector 1, Clotilde Armand, promises the rehabilitation of the Dunărea Hotel and its transformation into the Cultural Center of Sector 1.

“As I promised, for me and my team, the rehabilitation and enhancement of the emblematic and heritage buildings in Sector 1 are a priority. Today I announce that we have taken an important step for the rehabilitation of the former Dunărea Hotel, near the North Station. At the end of last year, we signed the contract for the creation of the Intervention Works Approval Documentation (DALI) for this investment objective. The building next to the North Railway Station was built between 1934 and 1940, but was severely damaged by the earthquake of 1977. The building has 70 rooms on 7 floors with an area of ​​approximately 2,750 square meters, while the land has an area of of 493 square meters.

We want to make a functional reconversion of this building and turn it into the Cultural Center of Sector 1. We will set up a space dedicated to artists and where we will create exhibition spaces. As you know, Dunărea Hotel is currently in private ownership, but we want to transform it into a public utility objective and give it back to the local community. The DALI will give us several technical intervention solutions for this building, as well as the technical-economic indicators related to the future objective of public utility.

Important: without this documentation we could not proceed to the next step – the expropriation of the building in order to carry out works of public utility”, announces the mayor of Sector 1.