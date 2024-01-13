A rebound is coming in the Polish economy. These companies have no doubts

#rebound #coming #Polish #economy #companies #doubts

The industry is hoping to bounce back after a major hit. According to analysts, in 2023 the PMI for the Polish industrial sector remained at 46.2 points. In the 26 years since the beginning of this study, a worse result has been recorded only twice: in 2001 and 2009.

Things are going to get better now. In a recent report, the Polish Economic Institute indicated that Poland can count on an economic rebound this year – 0.3 percent. in 2023, the year started should end with 2.3%. growth.

Business believes that this will translate into investments. — The new year will involve the release of funds from the Cohesion Funds and KPO, which is something many companies are waiting for. Insufficient budgets are the main reason for the lack of investments, especially in the area of ​​R&D and innovation, and without them it will be impossible to build greater competitiveness. The cash injection will certainly stimulate the industry to act and allow it to recover after the turmoil related to the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine – admits Maciej Zieliński, president of Siemens Polska.

Reflection in household appliances and clothing



The companies we interviewed confirm that 2024 should be the light at the end of the tunnel. The household appliances industry – one of the leading branches of the Polish industry – has had another difficult year. — Last year, we observed a decline in demand for durable goods across Europe. However, we are convinced that in the long run the home appliances market will continue to grow steadily – emphasizes Daniel Goszczynski, PR Manager at BSH, a company with six factories producing home appliances.

— BSH invests approximately PLN 500 million in Poland annually. Also this year, the value of all our investments will reach a similar level. They will mainly concern the development of six factories where we produce large and small household appliances. Their goal will be to increase the production capacity of plants, implement new models of devices into production, as well as improve the safety and comfort of employees. We introduce to our factories, among others: more and more solutions in the field of industry 4.0. We also invest in research and development. In Rzeszów, for example, we are building a new headquarters for the research and development center for small household appliances – explains.

LPP, a Polish clothing giant, is entering the new year in a similar mood. The company has just boasted that it has just launched the first foreign Distribution Center in Romania. The new complex is to provide services for 450 showrooms simultaneously and shipment of up to 6 million pieces of products per week to the Romanian, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Croatian, Macedonian, Serbian and Greek markets.

This year, LPP is focusing on new commercial projects. — Social programs planned for this year in Poland may contribute to an increase in customer interest in shopping, and lower costs of renting commercial space than a few years earlier will support the strengthening of the stationary network – says Przemysław Lutkiewicz, vice-president of the management board of LPP. The company will allocate PLN 1.2 billion out of PLN 1.3 billion allocated for investments to create new stores.

Continued fight for greenery



The steel industry is also counting on a rebound. – Recent years have shown that completely unpredictable phenomena, such as a pandemic or geopolitical events, can rapidly disrupt the market situation – admits Sanjay Samaddar, president of ArcelorMittal Poland.

The past year cannot be considered a fully successful year – the company did not avoid forced production downtime. — This is a year of difficult business decisions. The severe shutdown of the Krakow coking plant, caused primarily by low demand, but also by the unprecedented ratio of the price of coking coal to the price of coke, was one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make in the last 12 months – adds the president.

However, he points out that at the same time it was a year of huge investments. – We modernized blast furnace No. 2 in Dąbrowa Górnicza for a huge amount of PLN 720 million, we carried out work on the continuous steel casting line, we modernized the pickling plant in Krakow and the heat and power plant in Zdzieszowice – he describes.

ArcelorMittal isn’t the only big player spending big in this industry. This year, the Cognor Group, which produces semi-finished metallurgical products, wants to complete the construction of a rolling mill in Siemianowice Śląskie worth PLN 800 million. It is also modernizing the rolling mill in Kraków – the scale of the investment is PLN 200 million.

For heavy industry, 2024 will also mean a further fight against time to reduce CO2 emissions as quickly as possible. A good example confirming this thesis is Lafarge, one of the largest cement producers in Poland is making an investment worth PLN 1 billion this year in the Małogoszcz Cement Plant.

— Modernization will enable an increase in the plant’s technical efficiency and minimize the impact on the environment by reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 20 and reducing energy consumption by ⅓ — explains Mateusz Piotrowski, Director of Communication and External Relations at Lafarge in Poland.

In addition, the company wants to enter electromobility. — We are starting an investment in the green mobility area and soon we will carry out the first tests of electric cement trucks and electric concrete mixers that will travel along the route. In principle, we want transport to the areas of given investments in the city to be completely electric – adds the director.

Good times for drug manufacturers



Polish pharmaceutical giants plan to spend a fortune on investments this year. Polpharma invested approximately PLN 250 million in fixed assets (CAPEX) and approximately PLN 200 million in research and development work. In 2024, with similar amounts allocated to R&D, the CAPEX budget will increase to PLN 350 million. This is related to the final phase of investment in the area of ​​active substances (API).

Adamed will spend approximately PLN 1 billion on investments in Poland by 2025. – We are continuing to expand the Production and Logistics Center in Pabianice and the laboratory and research facilities in Kajetany – informs Katarzyna Dubno, Director of External Relations, ESG and Health Economics, Adamed Pharma SA

— The industry is facing a period of favorable conditions in terms of the possibility of increasing sales, resulting from demand factors – including: due to the aging of the population, as well as the development of the product portfolio, especially as a result of the expiration of the monopoly of many biological drugs – explains the situation in the industry Krzysztof Kopeć, president of the Polish Association of Employers of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

Author: Grzegorz Kowalczyk, journalist of Business Insider Polska