A recent photo of “Mohamed Al-Deif” and a reveal of his health condition

#photo #Mohamed #AlDeif #reveal #health #condition



In light of the ambiguity and scarce information about him, Israeli media published, today, Wednesday, a recent photo of Tel Aviv’s most wanted man, the commander-in-chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Muhammad Al-Deif.

For years, Israel believed that Muhammad Al-Deif’s health was not well, and that the person born under the name “Muhammad Diab Ibrahim Al-Masry” 58 years ago in Gaza was always subject to nursing care, transported in ambulances, or constantly sitting like a paralyzed person in a wheelchair, and suffering from difficulties. A lot of functionality, according to what I concluded from chasing him for years.

However, new intelligence information received by Israel revealed his health condition in a way that surprised it, after the intelligence services viewed video clips taken of him recently, and confirmed that “Abu Khaled,” known by the nickname Muhammad Deif, “is in good health, contrary to what was circulated and known.” “, according to a report published by the Israeli “Wala” news website a few days ago.

In the report, Deif appeared in one of the videos walking on his feet, with a slight limp. He appeared in a second clip sitting in another place.

It was also shown that he is able to walk on his own and does not use a wheelchair, and he can move his hands, which indicates that his health condition is much better than previous conclusions of Israel, which tried to assassinate him 7 times, in all of which he survived, but he was injured in four of them, and in one of them he almost breathed his last. .

Also in Muhammad Deif’s biography, Israel killed his family and destroyed his home 9 years ago, then the United States added his name in 2015 to its list of global terrorists.

As for his nickname, they gave it to him “after he was a guest” in the West Bank, or because he does not settle anywhere, so he is often someone’s guest” because his family are refugees from the village of “Kawkaba” in the territories of 1948 before settling in the Khan Yunis camp, where he grew up. In the south of the Gaza Strip.