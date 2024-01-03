A record was broken in Sweden. It hasn’t been this bad since the 1990s.

#record #broken #Sweden #hasnt #bad #1990s

In 2023, the number of bankruptcies in Sweden increased by 29%, reaching the highest level since the 1990s, when the burst of the real estate bubble paralyzed the country’s banking system, Bloomberg indicates.

According to credit reporting agency UC, this may be just the tip of the iceberg. Analysts draw attention to the continuing high level of inflation and interest rates. In December, the number of bankruptcies increased by 23 percent overall. compared to the same month of the previous year.

The somewhat optimistic trend from the fall, when it seemed that the number of bankruptcies would stabilize, has now been reversed, says UC president Gabriella Goransson, quoted by Bloomberg.

“Sweden is widely expected to experience a recession this year, even though the central bank has suspended an 18-month campaign of interest rate increases as inflation slows,” we read on the agency’s website.

In many large industries, including: in construction and retail, as well as hotel and catering, the number of new startups is the lowest in over a decade. The number of failing companies has not yet exceeded the level of the 1990s because, as Goransson estimates, “today’s market is more global.”

