A red sticker on your car is a harbinger of trouble. What exactly does it mean?

  Red sticker on the car window

  A red dot on a car is a sign of a high fine

The system itself is very simple but effective. Red or yellow circular stickers are stuck on vehicles. They contain short text information.

A red dot stuck on the windshield means very serious problems for the car owner. In extreme cases, the fine may be up to PLN 100,000. euro.

Red dots stuck on the body indicate that the car has suffered a serious accident or collision. It applies to cars that at first glance look like wrecks and do not allow further movement.

Sometimes red dots are used to mark cars abandoned in public parking lots without license plates.

German law provides for very strict consequences for an owner who abandoned a car or whose vehicle is parked with invalid license plates. The German legislator provided for a fine of up to PLN 100,000. euro.

German police may try to establish the identity of the vehicle’s owner by asking neighbors about it. The vehicle with the red dot must be removed from the parking space within one month.

This is stated in the regulations on the circular economy and waste management. After this date, the car is removed from the site and sent to scrap, and the final bill for this service goes to the appropriate person.

