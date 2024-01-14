A relative of the number one of the Hells Angels arrested in Mexico

#relative #number #Hells #Angels #arrested #Mexico

A relative of Martin Robert, number one of the Hells Angels, has just been arrested in Mexico while in possession of a gun and drugs.

Éric Bleau, 41, was arrested late Tuesday evening in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, according to our information.

He was then in a van with another 33-year-old Canadian nicknamed “Allard”, local media reported. Public security officers from Solidaridad attempted to intercept them, but the two men fled in their Ford F-150. They were finally arrested after a police chase, according to Mexican media.

The two men were in possession of a firearm and several bags of drugs, likely containing methamphetamines, local authorities reported.

Drug trafficking

Bleau is an influential member of the Marauders, the main school club of the Montreal chapter of the Hells Angels.

A search took place last spring at his home in Deux-Montagnes in connection with “drug trafficking targeting a group associated with the Hells Angels,” said the spokesperson for the Regional Joint Squad, Marc Tessier.

MAXIME DELAND/AGENCE QMI

The police arrived at Éric Bleau’s home, in Deux-Montagnes, as part of a series of drug searches, on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

The police also searched the residence of Éric Bleau’s mother, in Mirabel, in search of potential evidence.

However, no charges had yet been brought against him in this case.

Bleau was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015, in connection with the production of methamphetamine tablets and its trafficking in the Laurentians.

Then, in 2016, he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, in connection with another network for the production and trafficking of this same drug, but this time in Saguenay.

Archives

Close to the Hells

Éric Bleau is considered by the police to be close to the most influential member of the Hells Angels in Quebec, Martin Robert, who allegedly controls drug trafficking in the Laurentides region.

The powerful Hells itself finds itself at the heart of a vast police investigation into drug trafficking led by the National Organized Crime Suppression Squad.

– With Maxime Deland, QMI Agency

Do you have any information to share with us about this story?

Write to us at or call us directly at 1 800-63SCOOP.