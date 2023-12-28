A return on the costly defeat in Ostrołęka. Enea wants to hold the former management accountable

#return #costly #defeat #Ostrołęka #Enea #hold #management #accountable

The facility in Ostrołęka was supposed to be the largest (and modern) coal-fired power plant in Europe. The investment ultimately turned out to be a huge failure. The construction of block C cost approximately PLN 1.35 billion, as shown by the Supreme Audit Office. The “tower” was demolished before it was launched, and infrastructure for the production of energy from gas is being built here.

The energy company Enea, which is responsible for the power plant, and in which the State Treasury has majority shares, announced on Thursday (December 28) bringing a lawsuit against members of the company’s management board and its supervisory board who made the decision to build the coal block, as well as against the insurer.

We are talking about a huge amount, although not enough to compensate for the expenses for the construction of block C. “As part of the above-mentioned lawsuit, the Company is seeking claims in the total amount of PLN 656 million 165 thousand PLN 462“- Enea announced.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: For my role in “rodzinka.pl” I bought myself an apartment – Tomasz Karolak – Business Class #10

The history of the construction of a block of flats in Ostrołęka

The matter of the lawsuit is to be dealt with by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enea SA, scheduled for January 30, 2024. Consent to pursue claims will then be granted. According to information from the “Business Insider” portal, if the lawsuit had not been filed on December 28, 2023, the limitation period for claims regarding the construction of the block could have expired.

Let us recall that work on the design of a new coal unit at the Ostrołęka Energa Power Plant began in 2009. In the spring of 2018, the consortium of GE Power and Alstom won the tender for the construction of a 1,000 MW hard coal unit for just over PLN 6 billion. The order to start construction works was issued at the end of 2018, but in spring 2020, construction was suspended.

In June 2020, Enea and Energa decided to continue the investment, but after converting the technology to one using natural gas combustion to produce electricity. In March 2021, the demolition of the coal block began.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.

Source: