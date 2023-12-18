A rise in temperature expected in January

Hat and umbrellas will be of great use for January and February

A change. The weather may not be good for the first bimonthly of 2024, speaking of the temperature it could be. If we are used to cyclones during the months of January and February, temperature-wise, the weather will vary this time according to the bulletin issued by the Madagascar weather forecast center. A rise in temperature like what we are currently experiencing is predicted for the first two months of 2024. This rise will affect almost the entire island, with the southern and northern parts which will record the highest temperatures. This is illustrated by the map of Madagascar presented on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. The entire Big Island has been colored red indicating that the temperature will be warmer than normal for the next two months.

This increase could go up to 27.7°C, a temperature warmer than normal in the Boeny region for January and up to 27.1°C, a temperature above normal in the South-West for the month from February. As we gradually enter the El Nino period which is conducive to an increase in temperature, the heat will continue to attack us accordingly. The inhabitants of Analamanga cannot escape this rise in temperature either. This could be higher than normal, that is to say, around 21°C and 21.9°C, according to Madagascar’s weather forecasts. The weather in the western part of the Indian Ocean being warmer than usual, this explains this increase in temperature. As for the southern region, the heat will be scorching during these months. The average temperature in Androy and Anosy will be between 25°C and 26.3°C, which is higher than the usual average. And in the center of the island, more precisely in Vakinankaratra, where it is generally cold, the temperature will reach 21.3°C above the normal temperature.

The precipitation will decrease

With this rising temperature for the next two months, rain will be below the seasonal norm in the Boeny, Melaky, western part of Sofia, the southwest as well as western Androy and Anosy regions. . For Menabe, Haute-Matsiatra, Ihorombe, Atsimo-Atsinanana and the eastern part of Ihorombe and Androy, the rain will also be below normal. On the other hand, rain will be normal or above the seasonal normal for the rest of the country.

The Big Island is therefore expecting a calmer rainy season, but with risks to vegetation and crops.

Miora Raharisolo