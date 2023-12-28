A robot at a Tesla factory attacked an employee. Elon Musk thunders: “Shame!”

#robot #Tesla #factory #attacked #employee #Elon #Musk #thunders #Shame

The world’s media like to report on a bloody accident that took place in one of the Texas factories Teslain which one of the robots was to play the main role. Due to one media publication in particular, the incident was quickly linked to the company’s latest product, i.e. the humanoid Optimus, which was presented relatively recently. The uproar became so serious that he took the floor himself Elon Muskwho did not hide his embarrassment at all the fuss.

At Tesla’s giant factory in Austin, one of the robotic machines, which are designed to grab and move freshly cast aluminum car parts, grabbed one of the engineers’ arm. The employee serviced other damaged robots. The robot, mentioned by the world media, stuck its pincers into the back and arm and then pinned the engineer to the ground. As recalled by witnesses of the entire event, whose words are recalled by Insider, the machine caused injuries that left a bloody mark on the floor.

The dramatic situation ended with the quick reaction of employees who turned off the “disobedient” robotic device. Later In a report to investigators, Tesla indicated that the attacked employee did not even need sick leave.

The British “Daily Mail” wrote about the dramatic situation at the factory on December 26 he accompanied the whole story with photos of Tesla’s latest creation, i.e Best boots. In fact, the entire situation took place in 2021 and was previously reported by, among others, Insider. Most importantly, however, it was not about the mentioned Optimus, but one of the robotic arms that is on the Tesla production line.

This connection of a past event with a new generation humanoid made Elon Musk angry and decided to directly comment on the entire uproar. “It’s really it’s a serious shame that the media is digging up an incident from two years agowhich was triggered by a simple Kuka industrial robotic arm (found in all factories) and they insinuate that the bodily injuries were now caused by Optimus” – wrote Elon Musk in a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Although the factory reports that it was a past accident, information about it has only surfaced now, in connection with one of the reports on safety standards. It turns out that, according to information received by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, in 2022, 21 factory workers suffered injuries while working. Moreover, in 2020, California regulators found that Tesla had submitted incomplete reports on incidents at the factory.