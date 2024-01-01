A Romanian received 400,000 lei in his account by mistake. What to do if the same thing happens to you

#Romanian #received #lei #account #mistake

A man from Bucharest, administrator of a commercial company, was sentenced to pay a criminal fine of 4,500 lei for refusing to return a sum of money that was mistakenly transferred to his account.

A man received 440,000 lei in the company’s account instead of 44,000 lei PHOTO Pixabay

Bucharest District Court 2 has issued a first sentence in the case of a company owner tried for “appropriation of the found property”, because, after being transferred to the company’s account, by mistake, the sum of 440,000 lei refused to return part of money.

It all started in 2021, when a credit agreement for the amount of 44,000.20 lei was concluded between the man’s company and an IFN (non-banking financial institution). By mistake, when the money was transferred, an extra zero was added, the company being transferred the amount of 440,002.20 lei.

Two days after the transaction, the man noticed the error and through two emails asked what to do, given that he had made payments to suppliers and the amount of 294,000 lei remained in his account. The man was told that “the amount of money erroneously transferred must be returned in full, and the contracted amount of money should be transferred to him afterwards.”

“It is noted that although the defendant, although he had the amount of money available in the bank account, he did not proceed in the proposed way, but only returned the amount of 294,000 lei. At the same time, on 27.09.2021, the debtor made two more payments in the total amount of 20,000 lei and later, on 30.12.2021, the agreement was concluded by which the debtor undertook to pay the remaining 82,002 lei in the manner staggered according to the due date agreed in the agreement. On the date of signing the agreement, only the sum of 314,000 lei had been returned,” the indictment states.

According to the indictment, since the conclusion of the agreement, he has not fully returned the amount received in the account by mistake, leaving him to pay the amount of 71,640 lei.

Following the trial, the District Court of Bucharest 2 held that the man did not return the amount received by mistake within 10 days, as provided by law, he is guilty of the crime of misappropriation of the property found or accidentally reached the perpetrator and was convicted upon payment of a criminal fine of 4,5000 lei. At the same time, the man was forced to cover damages of 71,640 lei.

“Considering that the account statement shows that on 13.09.2021 (two days from the date of the erroneous transfer) the defendant had the amount of 456,757.55 lei available in the account and despite this he only returned the amount of 294,000 lei, it is noted that the defendant, with intention, did not return the amount of money that reached the account of the company he was managing, although he was expressly requested to do so”, the sentence of the Bucharest District Court 2, which is not final, states.

The case of a woman who escaped punishment

In 2023, there were several lawsuits pending in the courts for the appropriation of the property found. For example, a Romanian woman was tried because she refused to return 13,000 euros mistakenly transferred by Raiffeisen Bank to a friend’s account.

The Romanian was sent to court because in 2017, while she was in Austria, she went to a Raiffeisen Bank branch to deposit the sum of 1,450 euros into the account of a Romanian. By mistake, the bank clerk deposited 14,500 euros into the Romanian’s account.

Before the bank noticed the error, the Romanian withdrew the money and closed the account. When the woman came to the country, the man gave her almost the entire amount of money.

In court, she constantly defended herself by saying that she deposited 14,500 euros. But a woman, who was with the Romanian at the bank at the time of depositing the money, stated that she said to her, upon leaving the bank, when she realized the error: “One more zero and now I’m a millionaire” and “Austrians are stupid.”

Following the trial, the woman escaped the charges because the facts were time-barred, but she was forced to pay the damages.