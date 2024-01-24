A Russian military plane crashed in the Belgorod region

#Russian #military #plane #crashed #Belgorod #region

The information first appeared on Russian Telegram channels, and was later confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also reported an “incident in the Korocha district.” He said that “details will be revealed later”.

A video of a falling plane is also circulating on social networks.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announces that the downed Il-76 plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being flown for exchange with Ukraine, as well as crew members. Ukraine has not yet commented on this information.

Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian Duma’s defense committee, said that there was another plane carrying 80 more Ukrainian prisoners of war, but the plane, he said, turned around after the incident. A. Kartopolov claimed that the plane was shot down by three missiles launched by Ukraine, “of the type that the West supplied to Ukraine.” He did not identify the source of his information or provide evidence.

Russian Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also accused Kyiv of shooting down a plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war. “They shot down their soldiers in the air. Own”, said V. Volodin during the plenary session of the parliament. “Our pilots, who were on a humanitarian mission, were shot down.”

“Ukrainska Pravda” and other Ukrainian portals, citing sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, initially announced that the downing of the plane was “the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, but later some portals corrected the publications and deleted this information. Sources cited by Ukrainian media claim that the plane was carrying S-300 missiles, which the Russians use to fire at the Kharkiv region.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that it cannot yet confirm the information that the plane was shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as it is still investigating the information, writes the Ukrainian publication “Suspilne”.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also reported that the information is being analyzed. “I urge media representatives and citizens of Ukraine not to draw preliminary conclusions and trust only official sources,” he said.

The analytical group “Conflict Intelligence Team” published a more detailed version of the video with the falling plane. Based on this video, Telegram channel Voennyj osvedomitel (Military Whistleblower) speculates that the aircraft may have been shot down. “The full video by local residents shows a smoke trail in the sky similar to that left by an anti-aircraft missile explosion,” the channel writes.

The governor of the Belgorod region, V. Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel that all the people who flew in the crashed Il-76 were killed. He did not specify how many people were on the plane or who they were.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invasion forces have shelled 20 settlements across the Kharkiv region, including the city itself, by launching S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region.