A Russian military plane crashed in the Belgorod region

Russian military plane crashed in Belgorod region

The information first appeared on Russian Telegram channels, and was later confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov also reported an “incident” in the area. He said that “details will be revealed later”.

A video of a falling plane is also circulating on social networks.

The Ukrainian portal “Ukrainska Pravda”, citing sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, declares that the downing of the plane is “the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”. The publication’s sources claim that the plane was carrying missiles for the S-300 systems that the Russians are using to fire at the Kharkiv region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced at the time that the downed Il-76 plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being flown for exchange, as well as crew members.

The conflict intelligence team released a more detailed version of the video.

Based on this video, Telegram channel Voennyj osvedomitel (Military Whistleblower) speculates that the aircraft may have been shot down. “The full video by local residents shows a smoke trail in the sky similar to that left by an anti-aircraft missile explosion,” the channel writes.