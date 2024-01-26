#Russian #propagandist #died #bars #Ukraine #killed

He predicted that he would die in prison

This information was reported on a Lithuanian website a couple of weeks ago. “U.S. journalist Gonzalo Lira was killed in a Ukrainian prison for criticizing Nausėda’s friend Zelias (language not corrected – post-ed.)”, – announced the title of a message that consisted of just that title and a couple of posts from “X”.

“G.Lira became another innocent victim of V.Zelensky’s draconian dictatorship, – claimed one “X” user. “One of the last videos talks about how he will die in a Ukrainian prison.”

In his shared almost 15 min. In the video, a man tells how he was released from jail on bail. The judge also ordered not to leave not only the country, but also the city (G.Lira lived in Kharkiv). At first, both passports were taken (the man had two – US and Chilean), but later he got them back.

In front of the camera, G. Lira says that he has no doubt that he will be sentenced to 5-8 years in prison for his YouTube posts. In the charges filed, the prosecutor allegedly acknowledged that the man had committed no crimes against another person or anyone’s property and that “his crimes are speech crimes — saying things the government doesn’t like.”

“Getting into a correctional colony and dying there, because I’m 55 years old and have heart problems,” is how G. Lira defined one of the choices that await. – I will not live very long, 5-8 years in prison means that I will die there. I guess that job will finish me. And if not, I will be killed there.”

Another X user shared 6 min. duration recordin which G. Lira explains that allegedly “one Ukrainian billionaire financed (US President Joe Biden’s son) Hunter Biden, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the neo-Nazi battalion “Azov”.

According to this netizen, it is “very convenient for Mr. Biden’s administration that he (G. Lira – ed.) is no longer alive.”

Russia is also outraged

G. Lira, a citizen of the USA and Chile, died on January 11. Yes publicly announced his father, who shared a letter about the loss on social media. The man claimed that his son was tortured, he was not allowed to communicate with the outside world for more than 8 months.

“The responsibility for this tragedy rests with the dictator V. Zelenskiy with the blessing of the obsolete US president J. Biden”, – in the letter wrote Lira senior.

There was an uproar over this death in Russia as well. The press representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zacharova, spoke about her.

Ji statedthat responsibility for the blogger’s death rests with the White House “because they could not have been unaware of the situation.”

“… the responsibility should not fall on the V. Zelensky regime – he will get what he deserves and this case will be taken into account, but, globally speaking, the White House is responsible for this.

Is it possible that neither the White House, nor the State Department, nor the Congress knew about the situation regarding their citizen and journalist?” – by the famous propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on the “Sunday Evening” show spoke representative of the ministry.

A post about the death of a man on the social network “X” announced Embassy of Russia in South Africa. “One call from the White House to Kyiv would have been enough to save G. Lira’s life and release him from prison,” the diplomats wrote and recalled how the basketball player was cared for Brittney Grinerwho was found guilty of trying to import drugs into Russia.

“However, in G. Lira’s situation, the US administration did not lift a finger to help, even though it is the main financier of the Ukrainian government and its war effort,” the Russian embassy complained.

Similar outrage expressed one journalist working in Estonia, Tucker Carlson, a known spreader of lies, also spoke about the death of an American (here, here)

“The US government allowed Ukraine to kill an American journalist for criticizing V. Zelensky”, – a few days later announced one Zimbabwean website.

Torture made up?

Born in California to a Chilean family, Gonzalo Ángel Quintilio Lira López – that’s his full name – tried to write screenplays after studying history and philosophy, but after failing, he started writing novels. In addition, he made films, published his thoughts on various topics on a blog, collaborated with one far-right website.

Screenshot from “X”/Already last year, Gonzalo Lira said in one post that he could die in prison

Since 2017, the man has been active on YouTube, often posting anti-feminist, misogynist and humiliating content that denigrated vaccines against COVID-19. He gathered a community of hundreds of thousands of subscribers, there were records review about 2 million together.

After the start of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the American published mostly comments about the war. They were very pro-Russian, the man praised the occupiers’ attacks on civilians, publicly attacked Western journalists. These records were are attributed Russian propaganda and disinformation, distributed and quoted by social network users associated with the Kremlin, girdavo M. Zakharova.

G. Lira lived In Kharkiv, he was married to a Ukrainian woman, with whom he had two children, but later they became a couple broke up.

in 2022 in April, the man disappeared for some time – relatives and friends could not contact him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile started looking for him because of this. A conspiracy theory has been spread, as if G. Lira is dead. Soon it turned outthat he just was detained.

My husband had it in May charges filed creating and distributing content justifying Russia’s actions. This activity is illegal under Ukrainian law. Legally speaking, he violated Article 463-2 of the Penal Code, which prohibits justifying an invasion. Among other things, he insulted Ukrainian soldier. explained that the massacre of residents in Bucha was staged, that the neo-Nazi regime dominates the Ukrainian government.

The American was out on bail and should have been under house arrestbut got caught trying at the end of July escape to Hungary and ask for political asylum there. He was then arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

When he was no longer behind bars, G. Lira started expressing himself again on the Internet and explained that he had been tortured and experienced extortion.

At the end of last year, the owner of X, Elon Musk, on this social network addressed directly to the President of Ukraine V. Zelenskiy, demanding an explanation of how “an American citizen could end up in a Ukrainian prison after we sent her over $100 billion.” dollars”.

The security service of Ukraine did not take long to answer him that G. Lira violated the laws of this country by justifying Russian aggression.

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a former US journalist, now a sergeant in the Ukrainian army and spokeswoman for the Territorial Defense Forces claimedthat her compatriot made up allegations of abuse and torture in order to gain sympathy.

According to publicly published data, last October G. Lira contracted bilateral pneumonia. This is evident from his brief letter, which was made public by the father after his son’s death. It is reported that at that time the American was in Kharkiv pre-trial detention facility and was awaiting trial.

15min verdict: missing context. Mr. Lira was detained in Ukraine for supporting the Russian invasion and died of pneumonia while awaiting trial.

