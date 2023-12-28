A Russian rapper who appeared in socks at a celebrity party received a prison sentence

#Russian #rapper #appeared #socks #celebrity #party #received #prison #sentence

For days, the Russian public discourse and the country’s top management have been preoccupied with the private celebrity party that was held on December 21 in a nightclub in Moscow. The theme of the event was Almost Naked, which several invitees took quite seriously. The popular Russian rapper Vacío, for example, appeared at the event wearing only one sock over his penis.

Of course, the videos made at the party, featuring several Russian celebrities, quickly began to spread on the Internet, and the recordings even reached Putin’s office, after more and more conservative actors and religious leaders complained that some people were having fun while the country was at war with Ukraine.

A video of one of the participants explaining the event to Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also circulated online, according to . “Let’s be the only ones in the country who don’t talk about this topic,” Peskov shrugged off the journalist’s questions on the topic.

The party had quite serious consequences, for example, Vacío was arrested and sentenced to 15 days in prison, in addition to a fine of 200,000 rubles for promoting “non-traditional sexuality”.

Legal steps have also been initiated against Nastya Ivleeva, the TV presenter and influencer who organized the party, in addition to the tax authority investigation, one of the organizations supporting Putin’s war has filed a lawsuit against her demanding one billion rubles in compensation, reports the BBC. Ivleeva, who was wearing jewelry worth 23 million rubles in the photos taken at the party, has since apologized for what happened in two videos and said she hopes to get a second chance.

Based on the information so far, the guests of the party can expect serious silence, not only have their sponsorship contracts been canceled and their concerts canceled, but there are also celebrities who are subsequently cut from the pre-recorded New Year’s TV show.

Of course, most people explain themselves on their own social networks, for example one of the participating pop stars, Dima Bilan, explains in one such video that he was wearing a jacket, T-shirt and famer at the event, and had no idea what the others would (not) wear.