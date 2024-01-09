A Ryanair aircraft that was supposed to land at Otopeni landed at Băneasa, but the company made the decision not to disembark the passengers. He arrived in Otopeni two and a half hours late

#Ryanair #aircraft #supposed #land #Otopeni #landed #Băneasa #company #decision #disembark #passengers #arrived #Otopeni #hours #late

A Ryanair aircraft that was supposed to land on Monday evening at Otopeni Airport landed in Băneasa, but the company made the decision not to disembark the passengers. The landing was made during the time interval in which the runway at Otopeni was being cleaned. The plane arrived at Otopeni two and a half hours late, reports News.ro.

Ryanair plane Photo: HotNews.ro / Victor Cozmei

“In the evening of January 8 this year, an aircraft belonging to the Ryanair company and making a flight on the Treviso – Bucharest Henri Coandă route, with a scheduled landing time of 6:30 p.m., requested to land at the reserve airport, Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu. After landing at 7:04 p.m., the Ryanair airline company decided not to disembark the passengers and requested fueling and deicing of the aircraft in order to take off to Otopeni. We make it clear that Băneasa Airport was prepared (both in terms of infrastructure and ground services) for processing passengers”, the officials of the Bucharest Airports National Company sent on Monday evening.

According to them, “in order to remove snow deposits and antifreeze treatment of runway 08R-26L (Otopeni), the closure of operations on this runway was announced for the interval 18.30-19.10”.

The Ryanair aircraft took off to Otopeni at 20:52, and the flight lasted 21 minutes.