A Samsung 2024-es Neo QLED, MICRO LED, OLED

Neo QLED 8K devices with the new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor provide revolutionary picture and sound quality

The more powerful processors of Neo QLED 4K TVs, brighter OLED displays, and carefully crafted MICRO LEDs enhance the visual experience

The Lifestyle line-up includes the new customizable Music Frame speaker and the company’s first wireless 8K projector, The Premiere 8K

Before the opening of the CES® 2024 exhibition, Samsung announced the latest product line of QLED, MICRO LED, OLED and Lifestyle displays. With the introduction of next-generation AI-based processors, these models usher in an era of AI-based screen technology that can reshape our understanding of the possibilities of smart displays. In addition to improved picture and sound quality, the new devices provide AI-based security functions provided by Samsung Knox, which can encourage users to create and live their individual lifestyles.

“In the age of hyper-connections, we no longer strive not only for quality visual experiences, but also for displays to make users’ lives easier even in the world outside the screen,” said SW Yong, president and head of Samsung’s visual display business. “Samsung’s AI screens apply artificial intelligence within the device, so they can become the centerpiece of homes by connecting all compatible devices to enable users to pursue a more flexible and diverse lifestyle.”

Doubled AI performance for improved Neo QLED 8K picture quality

Samsung’s latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs come with lifelike picture quality, premium sound technology, and a wide range of applications and services. The 2024 Neo QLED 8K model was equipped with the most revolutionary TV processor in the company’s history. The NQ8 AI Gen3 processor has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) twice as fast as its predecessor. The number of neural networks has increased eightfold, i.e. from 64 to 512, so that the content is displayed on the screen in pin-point detail. Thanks to the improved processor, the 2024 series has unparalleled performance.

The Neo QLED product family offers the following features that enhance image quality and design:

8K AI Upscaling Pro: The feature uses the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor for enhanced 8K quality upscaling, sharpening lower-resolution content to display ultra-high definition on the screen.

MI Motion Correction Pro: Thanks to the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, it solves the typical problems of high-definition sports broadcasts – such as ball distortion. The function recognizes the specific sport and applies the appropriate ball recognition model through machine learning.

Real Depth Enhancer Pro: Adds detail to image sequences using artificial intelligence to precisely control mini LEDs. Like the human eye, it processes depth, recognizes the part of the scene that the viewer would naturally focus on, and brings it to the fore by increasing the contrast, so that the seen image appears more realistic and spatial.

Infinity Air design: For an immersive experience, Neo QLED 8K’s impressive picture quality is combined with a 12.9mm deep screen, allowing users to enjoy even more high definition and extraordinary sound quality. Gives the device a unique mirror effect that seems to float in its surroundings.

The performance of Neo QLED 8K is completed by excellent sound quality associated with overwhelming 8K image quality.

2024 Q-Symphony: Allows users to connect even more wireless speakers or sound projectors to their TV or projector to enhance the soundscape of different shows, movies and playlists. This technology optimally synchronizes the television with the wireless speakers and sound projectors.

Active Voice Amplifier Pro (AVA Pro) / Adaptive Volume Control Pro: The company’s proprietary AI-based dialogue amplifier uses unique machine learning to significantly amplify on-screen dialogue and additional voices. It separates the human voice from mixed audio, highlighting it, so users can easily follow the on-screen conversation regardless of the volume level.

2024 Tizen OS for an even more comfortable home TV experience

Thanks to the 2024 Tizen operating system, content is the focus of the Neo QLED 8K series devices. It offers personalized content and services based on individual accounts set up on your smart TV. From now on, members of households with Samsung Smart TV devices can register separate accounts on the device, so they can receive unique recommendations and enjoy an experience tailored to their individual needs even more.

Connected, inclusive experiences with the Samsung ecosystem

Samsung television can be the center of the home, users can enjoy both the benefits of revolutionary innovations and the seamless connection between devices in their everyday lives. In 2024, Samsung will further enhance the experience of connectedness with the Samsung Daily+ service, which functions as a control center for home activities. It offers a wide range of services and functions in a single, coordinated interface, be it personal training, video calling or remote access to computers. Newly introduced features include:

Exercise Tracking: This free service displays real-time data analyzed during exercise, such as movement duration or wearable heart rate, over content playing on Samsung televisions to simultaneously entertain and inform users during home workouts.

TechnoGym: TechnoGym supports home training with excellent fitness and wellness videos from its world-famous trainers. These demanding contents, which are available on Samsung smart televisions, aim to achieve maximum performance.

F45: Users can join any of F45’s 3,000 studios worldwide to engage in intense training from home.

Multi-control: The service offers a more efficient way of working at home, as users can use a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse to control all the connected screens, be it a TV, smartphone or monitor. They can experience a new way of working through cross-device operations such as copying and pasting or reading documents.

Samsung’s latest 2024 televisions and displays can be paired with even more devices within the company’s ecosystem thanks to expanded compatibility. This creates a more coordinated connection between TVs, smartphones and other wearable devices, for an even higher level of customization, accessibility and convenience.

Mobile Smart Connect: The SmartThings Mobile Plugin turns your smartphone into a multi-function remote control, so users can easily manage all new apps and services. The application’s simplified and user-friendly pop-up interface provides convenience and enhanced accessibility.

360 Audio: The sound function previously only available on Galaxy devices is now also available on Samsung TVs and displays. Samsung Galaxy Buds now seamlessly connect to TVs to provide surround sound for movies, motion pictures and video games, so users can be more immersed in what they watch and play.

Vibrary: Users can admire the works of their favorite artists on the large screen of the television, and start the day with their favorite artist in Background mode. With the Casting function, you can seamlessly enjoy photos and music streamed from your TV or mobile devices.

The latest TV and display family offers even more modern access options so that more users than ever can enjoy their favorite content on Samsung Neo QLED devices.

Audio Subtitle: The company’s first feature installed in a television, which uses artificial intelligence and optical character recognition (OCR) technology to convert subtitles into audio text in real time.

Barrier-free remote control: The application is designed for people with visual, hearing or physical disabilities who can easily control their TV set from their smartphone. The highly customizable application includes improvements to the user interface, such as intuitive button placement, distinguishable colors, and the possibility of touch-based feedback. The remote control also includes Samsung’s latest accessibility features, such as voice control that is easily accessible directly from your smartphone.

Relumino Together mode: With the Relumino function, even visually impaired users have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite TV show, movie or video game carefree even without a wearable device. AI technology dynamically delineates the edges of on-screen elements and evens out colors so that visually impaired people can see people and objects more clearly when using the feature. Relumino Together mode displays two screens side by side: one in normal mode and the other in Relumino mode, so that people with visual impairments can enjoy watching TV together with their family members.

MICRO LED: Creates new frontiers in display technology

In the image of the new, transparent MICRO LED, Samsung shows that an almost infinite number of solutions are possible in the field of screens. The screen resembles a transparent sheet of glass, boasting an ultra-small MICRO LED chip and a precision manufacturing process that eliminates refraction of the display and the appearance of spots or gaps. In this way, the transparent MICRO LED provides a clear, undisturbed image in both home and business user environments.

With its modular structure, the groundbreaking MICRO LED screen technology allows users to adapt the shape, size and aspect ratio of the screen to the given room. Samsung’s many years of research and development resulting from its expertise in semiconductors has resulted in an extremely efficient process. Thanks to the company’s solution, the operating circuits of the LED chips can be placed directly on the glass sheet, thereby reducing the brightness loss phenomenon that users often experience on traditional displays.

Wider OLED product range tailored to the most diverse user needs

Samsung developed its 2024 OLED devices based on the legacy of last year’s models. The S95D offers an ultra-large 77-inch diameter surface for truly detailed, high-frame-rate, and powerfully vivid videos. The brightness of the display is 20% higher compared to previous models, which can display deep and nuanced blacks, and thanks to the color accuracy improved by artificial intelligence, it has been certified Pantone Certified. The company introduced the S90D TV in sizes ranging from 48 to 83 inches in diameter.

Samsung has developed new ‘OLED Anti-Glare’ technology specifically designed for the company’s 2024 OLED devices, which preserves color accuracy, reduces glare, while still keeping the image sharp for a stunning experience even in daylight. The OLED-optimized low-reflection coating – consisting of a new, special harder layer and a surface pattern – offers a solution to the trade-off between brightness and reflection.

The S95D’s screen uses the company’s advanced, proprietary image quality engines and captures the audience’s attention with brilliant whites, deep blacks and accurate color tones. Samsung’s brightest screen to date has a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz, so sports fans and video game lovers can enjoy smooth, crystal-clear scenes on the screen.

The Bespoke solutions of the new Lifestyle devices are adapted to every lifestyle

Samsung is adding new models to its award-winning Lifestyle product range, which includes The Frame, The Serif and The Terrace televisions, in line with the “Screens for Everyone” principle. The company reinvents the concept of personalization with the following devices:

The Frame: The popular television from the Samsung Lifestyle product line, The Frame, enhances the art experience even further with new developments. Users can now view more than 2,500 works of art from world-famous museums and galleries in the Art Store gallery, so they can have an even better experience. The Frame’s new art streaming feature gives all users a taste of the Art Store’s collection as they can individually select images from the gallery each month for free.

The Premiere 8K Projector: The Premiere 8K is the company’s first projector to offer wireless connectivity, eliminating the need for cables. This solution allows users to keep their environment in order. The projector with an ultra-short projection distance has been equipped with intelligent functions such as picture-off premium home sound, cloud-based gaming, always-on sound with a remote microphone, and split screen, in order to maximize usability and increase the level of use. four different contents can be displayed. For an immersive sound experience, the projector uses Samsung’s patented “Sound-on-Screen” technology, which combines the top speaker module and software algorithms.

The Freestyle (2nd generation): The second generation edition of the portable projector features Smart Edge Blending, which seamlessly merges images from two different The Freestyle devices. Users can thus enjoy content on a larger screen, and the two devices are also capable of projecting an image with a diameter of up to 160 inches in a 21:9 aspect ratio without manual adjustments.

New sound projectors for a breathtaking sound experience

The company has updated its product lines in the form of 2024 sound projectors to offer an even more perfect sound experience with improved AI algorithms.

Music Frame: The customizable speaker is compatible with the SmartThings system, so it provides surround sound when paired with Samsung TVs and sound projectors. The Music Frame stands alone as a speaker, but can also be paired with the company’s TVs and, thanks to Q-Symphony, with sound projectors to enhance bass and surround sound. The device blends into its surroundings by hiding in modern picture frames, while providing high-quality sound without the device drawing attention to itself.

HW-Q990D: The sound projector with 11.1.4 channel design offers immersive Dolby Atmos sound and also supports the transmission of 4K quality 120Hz content. By analyzing the sound and using artificial intelligence, it optimizes the sound to provide an impressive experience when consuming content – ​​regardless of genre.

HW-S800D: Samsung’s ultra-thin, 1.6-inch sound projector was designed by the developers to blend into any environment, while providing detailed, breath-taking sound. The depth of the S800D model is one-third that of traditional Samsung sound projectors, with ten different speakers, including a separate upper and a middle channel, responsible for the transmission of crystal clear vocals. The combination of the subwoofer responsible for the bass and the passive speaker enhances the listening experience with deep, distortion-free bass in the form of a compact device.

Samsung’s 2024 TV series combines high-end technology with user-friendly design to offer users a compelling and breathtaking experience that will help them reevaluate the relationship between their lifestyle and the technology associated with it.

