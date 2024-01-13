A Saudi warns of a dangerous WhatsApp recipe that almost caused his death! Be careful not to be injured

#Saudi #warns #dangerous #WhatsApp #recipe #caused #death #careful #injured

Abu Bassam, like any of us, was looking for ways to improve his health and well-being. He found the Internet a haven to find useful information, but he did not know that this path would lead him to unimaginable suffering.

The recipe seemed reliable and proven, as many users pointed out in the comments. With enthusiasm, Abu Bassam decided to try it, ignoring the need to consult experts or doctors. He did not realize that this step would be the beginning of his journey with the disease.

A recipe that caused health problems

The message that Abu Bassam read via WhatsApp promoted a simple recipe with lemon and water on an empty stomach. This recipe was presented as a magic solution for expelling toxins and losing weight, which made it seem ideal and easy to implement.

Abu Bassam continued this recipe with enthusiasm, believing that he was doing what was best for his health, but things did not go as he had hoped. He began to suffer from worrying health problems, as he was vomiting everything he ate or drank. His health condition deteriorated to the point that he was forced to visit the hospital. He had hoped To find a solution to his suffering, but he was far from expecting what he would discover.

In the hospital, after conducting the necessary tests, the doctor informed him that he was suffering from kidney problems. His response was full of astonishment and denial, as he thought he was healthy. But the doctor explained to him that the prescription he was following was harming his kidneys.

recipe It could cause kidney failure

Abu Bassam’s suffering increased when it became clear that the prescription he was following almost caused him kidney failure. At a crucial moment, he met a nutritionist who offered to help. They had dinner together, where Abu Bassam explained the details of his condition and showed the results of the tests he had performed.

The nutritionist’s reaction was direct and firm. He asked Abu Bassam to come to the emergency room the next day without delay. This step was necessary to accurately assess his health condition and prevent its deterioration. Abu Bassam underwent careful examinations. When he was asked about what he was taking, he mentioned a recipe for lemon water. The specialist responded with astonishment and concern, Explaining that this recipe harms the kidneys and makes them “dry,” he advised him to drink clean water instead of this recipe, which harms kidney health.

Abu Bassam concluded his story by expressing his gratitude for having survived kidney failure. He was aware that if he had continued on that prescription for a longer period, its consequences would have been more serious. Abu Bassam’s story highlights the importance of verifying the validity of healthy prescriptions and not following them blindly. Every person must be aware that what It appears beneficial but may have unexpected and dangerous side effects on health.