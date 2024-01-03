A scam like from a movie. Dozens of trucks full of goods have disappeared

#scam #movie #Dozens #trucks #full #goods #disappeared

Ms. Sandra has been working in forwarding for several years, i.e. the industry dealing with the organization of goods transport. Is president of the company operating in Sosnowiecin the Silesian Voivodeship.

– It is a very stressful jobso you have to be resilient and be prepared for the fact that it is not a job from eight to four, but you have to be on call even at night – says Sandra Hanisz.

– A forwarder is a person who connects the entire transport chain. I received an order from my regular client, it was probably our twentieth transport, on the Rotterdam-Chorzów route. The goods were photovoltaic panels – adds Kamil Rowiński, Ms. Sandra’s co-worker.

The trucks were supposed to set off for Silesia, but contact with the drivers was lost

Mr. Kamil found a carrier who would take up this task and deliver the trucks to the agreed place. Then the cars were to move to Silesia. Unfortunately, the goods did not reach their destination and contact with the drivers was lost. In effect the company was defrauded of over PLN 200,000.

– This loss means that we will have to make up for it over the next few months. The company that robbed us she also robbed other shipping companies, with whom she had already traveled. So, on the one hand, we have no way to protect ourselves from it, and on the other hand, we lose trust and we don’t know what to do, because anyone can turn out to be a fraud – notes Sandra Hanisz.

Other companies also fell victim to the fraud

The company accused by forwarders of fraud was registered near Nowy Targ in Podhale. The “Interwencja” team decided to go there and see if there was any trace of the company left.

– We’re looking for him too. If you find it, please let me know. I will be grateful. He also owes us money for the rent. They haven’t been working here for several weeks – we hear from the man who rented the company’s premises.

– Of course, also among friends from the industry there was a great response that “they stole from us too”. These were various goods: photovoltaic panels, alcohol, cleaning products… They bought everything – says Adrian Stachacki, president of the forwarding company. The company lost due to fraudsters almost four hundred thousand zlotys.

– There are many ways of verification: we download the policy, we verify whether the policy has been paid and whether the premiums have been paid. We check the Tax Identification Number, REGON and KRS. Nothing raised any doubts here, everyone spoke positively about the company, that’s why we entrusted it to them – explains Adrian Stachacki.

– Fraud company bought the company after a year of operation and performed proper transports for a year. This means that professionals from our industry must also have been employed there. As it later turned out, the carrier built this image consciously and deliberately, to hit many shipping companies in a given weekwho had no chance to protect themselves against this event – adds Joanna Byrska-Stefanowicz, owner of a forwarding company from Wrocław.

More and more cases of fraud in the shipping industry

According to Joanna Byrska-Stefanowicz the industry is increasingly exposed to this type of attacks. If the services do not fight fraudsters, the consequences will be disastrous.

– For us, this situation is borderline. To be or not to be. We are a small forwarding company, but we are talking about a lot of money. The system is lame. A company that has all official permits and licenses suddenly ceases to exist. How can this even happen in a state of law? – he asks.

– The activities of the prosecutor’s office and the police are very fragmented. If someone is from Gdańsk, the police and prosecutor’s office in Gdańsk deal with it, if from Sosnowiec, in Sosnowiec or Katowice. In connection with it is difficult to work together and find thieveswhen each case is treated individually. Due to the fact that the services’ operations last for weeks or months, during this time the goods can be liquidated and the next goods can be searched for – adds Dawid Komola, vice-president of the forwarding company.

Injured entrepreneurs believe that they will be able to recover the money they lost. In this case, they count on the help of the justice system and fair treatment from insurers.

– We have a certain discrepancy because In Poland, insurers are not prepared for this type of events. It is much easier to obtain compensation when the incident is a standard robbery. With such a more sophisticated theft, which paradoxically involves much larger amounts because it affects many more entities, there is a problem with obtaining insurance in Poland – says Dawid Komola.

