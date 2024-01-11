A SCANDAL is circulating on the Internet: Maroš Kramár is involved in it… It’s a FRAUD!

#SCANDAL #circulating #Internet #Maroš #Kramár #involved #it.. #FRAUD

BRATISLAVA – Information about the scandal, which was supposed to be produced by the famous Slovak actor Maroš Kramár (64), began to circulate on social networks. It is said that he almost fought with a journalist during an interview in the editorial office of Topky.sk. The reason was supposed to be the fact that he did not want to reveal how he managed to buy 15 properties… This is a fraud!

Several Slovak celebrities have recently appeared in the search engine of fraudsters. They decided to use their influential names as a hoax. Katka Koščová, for example, had an unpleasant experience with scammers, in which they did not hesitate to use artificial intelligence, or Martin Nikodým… The word lawsuit was even inflected with him.

An article about Maroš Kramár is currently circulating on social networks, which seems as if it was written by our editors. The site looks exactly the same as ours, the same colors, logo and font are used. “Topky scandal! As Maroš Kramár, he managed to buy 15 properties and become a millionaire!” reads the title of the article.

In the text itself, it is written that Maroš Kramár created a scandal in the live broadcast, to which we allegedly invited him. A heated discussion with our editor then almost ended in a fight. The reason was that our editor questioned the actor’s words about how he managed to earn big money. The artist himself drew attention to the article on his profile.

(Source: Ján Zemiar)

“FRAUD! Please don’t believe everything on social media! Such a conversation never took place. And it’s all a scam!” Kramár wrote to the screenshot of the aforementioned article. And the editorial staff of Topky.sk agrees with this statement. No similar interview with Maroš Kramár actually took place and we distance ourselves from the article.

“We fully distance ourselves from the fraudulent article about Maroš Kramár, as the article does not come from our editorial office and we consider it a hoax, as evidenced by the wrong domain of the portal. In connection with similar hoaxes, we would also like to appeal to readers to be wary of the information that is available in the online environment and to note its origin and the relevance of the sources.” said Branislav Karvaš, editor-in-chief of the Topky.sk portal.