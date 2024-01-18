A. Schwarzenegger was detained at the German customs for a luxury watch

“Yes, he is sitting here with us,” a representative of Munich’s main customs office told the dpa news agency on Wednesday afternoon.

The world bodybuilding champion, the action movie star and the former governor of the US state of California, A. Schwarzenegger, have been prosecuted for taxes.

According to the customs officials, when A. Schwarzenegger arrived in Munich, he did not declare the high-value watch, although he planned to leave it in the European Union.

“If the valuables remain in the EU, they must be taxed,” said a customs representative. “That goes for everyone.”

The spokesman initially could not say how much time A. Schwarzenegger will have to spend with the authorities, saying that “it takes a while.”

However, a spokesperson said he believed the Austrian-born US actor and former politician would soon be able to continue his journey.

Schwarzenegger was reportedly traveling to Austria for a charity auction to support climate change initiatives and planned to compete in the Hahnenkam ski race in Kitzbühel in the Austrian Alps.

