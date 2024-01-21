A second edition of the well-being fair, doubly sweet…

#edition #wellbeing #fair #doubly #sweet

The undeniable success of the first well-being fair in Tarascon in 2023 encouraged its organizers, the therapists of Shanty Maison, supported by the municipality, to consider a second edition as an obvious choice.

It is therefore during the weekend of January 27 and 28 that 25 exhibitors, 20 speakers and 2 tattoo artists will welcome you in the Panoramic room. Given the number and demand of visitors during the first show, this year it will occupy the ground floor, in addition to the first floor of the building, where 4 individual spaces will be at your disposal. The theme of the show this year will be gentleness, a well-known area at Shanty Maison, exclusively occupied by speakers equipped with all the tools for well-being. From Sylvie-Elisabeth Roubaud, the president of the association, approved Bach flower advisor, to Valérie who practices yoga with children, including Cécile who provides energy treatments, this Venusian composition will immerse you in a wadding of well-being. be. If the choice of exhibitors and their specialties is particularly varied, and no two stands are similar, the organizers of the show have carried out a rigorous selection and have only accepted representatives of recognized disciplines, thus guaranteeing seriousness of the event.

The Petit bout de fil association guest of honor

Visitors will be able to wander from one stand to another, attend conferences or participate in workshops, following the pink thread of softness and well-being that extends from body to mind.

This year, the show will receive a guest of honor well known in the region for his angelic charisma, Gabriel Gontier, president of the Petit bout de fil association. Gabriel and the association’s volunteers knit layettes and other little jewelry for premature babies in hospitals. A gentle and empathetic action that attracted the attention of Shanty Maison. She will welcome her on Saturday January 28 at 1:30 p.m. to present her association, and invites visitors to bring them any balls of wool they have in excess at home, essential for knitters.

Sandra, creator of the Les sorcinettes workshop, explains “Since last year there has been circulation, emulation between the participants, there are many new things.” New products and unique experiences, such as singing and transcendental universe concerts offered by sound therapists Camille and Aurore. If the 2023 show was enriching, that of 2024 promises to be doubly so!

Entrance: €2 with raffle. Program and information: Facebook La Shanty Maison. Shanty Maison, 7 bd Itam, Tarascon.

Correspondent Midi Libre: [email protected]