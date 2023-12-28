A sector in continuous growth

IT outsourcing targets one hundred thousand jobs in 2030

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the expansion of the business and knowledge process outsourcing (BPO/EPC) sector is not slowing down in Madagascar. The BPO sector generates an estimated revenue of $115 million and has created around 45,000 jobs to date.

The IFC estimates that the sector could generate more than a hundred thousand jobs in Madagascar by 2030. But this branch of the World Bank in charge of the private sector also notes that if the country benefits from one of the most efficient Internet connections sub-Saharan Africa and has a vibrant outsourcing sector, digital transformation in other sectors has been slow due to major challenges in electricity and internet access. “It is also essential to have a sufficient and sufficiently skilled workforce to successfully manage digital transformation,” she also explained.

To reap maximum benefits from the development of this sector, analysts say digital policies should focus on increasing bandwidth, managing congestion to avoid internet connection disruptions and strengthening the financial technology to support businesses. We are also supporting the development of digital skills programs through public-private partnerships to create thousands of new jobs, and enable the upskilling and reskilling of existing employees in high growth and high potential sectors such as ‘offshoring.

According to Tahina Razafindramalo, Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation, Posts and Telecommunications, currently, customer relations professions alone provide more than 15,000 direct jobs in Madagascar, and this number will increase to 25,000 by 3 years. Customer relations professions, call centers and outsourcing are areas that attract qualified profiles and help create added value. “The State has the desire to make Madagascar a favorable destination for investors in the sector,” he added before emphasizing that all levers are mobilized to support digital development in order to establish an attractive ecosystem, accessible and competitive with the aim of creating new opportunities in terms of growth and job creation, for all players, partners and beneficiaries of the sector.

New strategies

Gildas Bocquier, Indian Ocean Managing Director of Intelcia, recalled for his part that the company went from a single client, at its beginnings, to a portfolio of diversified clients in various fields such as insurance, banking , e-commerce and telecom operators. “Our goal is to double our workforce within three years. We will continue to invest in Antananarivo or in the provinces and offer our current and future employees the best conditions for development at work.”

Charles Andrianambinintsoa, ​​general manager of Cosourcing, noted that outsourcing is not reserved only for foreign entrepreneurs. “Our young people have very good ideas. But there is a psychological barrier that blocks these young people, when in reality, this barrier should not even exist. When you are small, you have difficulty obtaining contracts and you are more vulnerable. Young Malagasy people who want to enter this sector must know that the future belongs to independent cooperatives, because skills are not added up, they are factored.”

Additionally, the move to the cloud and process automation and artificial intelligence have become central elements of most new clients’ outsourcing strategies.

And businesses are on the lookout for the next technological enabler that will enable them to accelerate their transformation. Business ecosystems are increasingly complex, with increased requirements around regulatory compliance, security, risk management and data protection for example.

“Increasing customer expectations are forcing service providers in the offshoring sector to become more agile,” acknowledges a professional in the sector before emphasizing that companies will now accelerate outsourcing projects in a world where speed , quality, flexibility and cost are more important than geographic location.

