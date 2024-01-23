A senior woman smuggled drugs into the prison in Chomutovska in a bra

#senior #woman #smuggled #drugs #prison #Chomutovska #bra

“The arrest itself took place in close cooperation with the Prison Service of the Czech Republic, directly during the expected handover of drugs in the Všehrdy prison,” informed Jakub Mareš, the spokesperson of the Loune police, about the case.

According to him, the aforementioned senior woman handed the drug to the convict during a duly authorized visit. “Our operatives from the criminal police service noted this action and took action,” added the spokesperson.

During a detailed interrogation of the persons involved, the police officers discovered that the persons in question as an organized group distributed various prohibited substances to prisons in Lounsko and Chomutovskogo. The drugs were supposed to be smuggled by a delivery service along with cosmetics, letters, or even hidden in a bra during the visit.

“Unraveling the case was complex and time-consuming, because the criminal activity took place mainly behind the walls of two prisons. The convicts, who were also drug users and are still serving their sentences, did not want to cooperate with the police out of fear of a possible increase in their sentences or disciplinary action,” the spokesman explained.

Three women

Among those prosecuted are six men aged 27 to 39 and three women aged 48, 57 and 74. The police accused them of illegal production and other handling of narcotic and psychotropic substances and poisons. Some of them were also informed of the accusation of obstructing the execution of an official decision and report. “If proven guilty, the accused face up to ten years in prison,” the spokesman reminded of the criminal rate.

This is not an isolated case of drug smuggling into prisons in the region. For example, in 2020, the court decided on unconditional sentences for seven people for distributing drugs to the Nové Sedlo prison in Lounsk. Two years later, the police announced the indictment of nine people for smuggling drugs into the Všehrdy prison. They were five convicted men and four free women – their relatives.

