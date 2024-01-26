A septuagenarian missing with his vehicle in Sherbrooke

The Sherbrooke Police Department (SPS) is asking for the public’s help to find a 78-year-old man, wearing a shirt with a palm tree motif, who has been missing since Thursday.

Luc Albert Turcotte was last seen around 4 p.m., in his vehicle on rue Belvédère Sud traveling southbound, after leaving his home on rue Papineau.

His vehicle is a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with two white doors and registered Z64HDE, according to the SPS, which specifies that Mr. Turcotte has “serious health problems”.

“He was supposed to go to a garage in the Belvédère Sud sector, but he never showed up there,” Sherbrooke police said.

The police officers informed of the disappearance carried out several search steps, but without result, while the family of the missing person worried for his safety.

A short man wearing glasses, Mr. Turcotte is 1.67 m (5 feet and 6 inches) tall, weighs 68 kg (150 lbs) and has white hair.

When he disappeared, the septuagenarian was wearing jeans, a short-sleeved shirt with a palm tree pattern and a navy blue winter coat.

Anyone with information that could help locate the 70-year-old can call the SPS Criminal Investigation Division at 819 821-5544 or 5555.

