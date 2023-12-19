A septuagenarian murdered in her home.

The public security police station of the Manjakandriana district

A heartbreaking scene. A heinous act was committed in Antsakambahiny Manjakandriana. A seventy-one-year-old woman was murdered in cold blood at her home and valuables from her home were stolen. Two suspects were arrested yesterday and the day before yesterday after the police managed to get their hands on incriminating evidence.

The two men are both under their thirties. The murder took place last week. The septuagenarian was alone at home when she was murdered. Informed of the situation, the public security police station of the Manjakandriana district dispatched investigators to the site. The latter very quickly understood that the death of the septuagenarian was more than suspicious, especially since valuable objects were stolen from the deceased’s home. The latter had been beaten to death and marks left by the blows on the victim confirm the violence she endured. The investigation thus carried out paid off. A few days later, the sleuths got a hold of the case.

Prepared act

Clues gleaned from the crime scene, combined with those collected from the unfortunate woman’s entourage, made it possible to find the trail of the first suspect. When the noose tightened around him, the individual was picked up in Manjakandriana itself. Subjected to the constant fire of questions, he allowed the police to go back one thing leading to another to his accomplice who was holed up in Ambodivoara Ambohimangakely. During a raid on the scene, the police found objects stolen from the home of the septuagenarian. The preferred motive for the crime concerns theft. In light of the first elements of the investigation, it turned out that the two young men were none other than people from the victim’s entourage. The act seems to have been planned for some time and the duo had just waited for the opportune moment to take action.

Also Read:  Villa Santa Rosa: one dead and two poisoned by carbon monoxide

The outcome of the prosecution of the two individuals is awaited.

Andry Manase

