A septuagenarian swept away by the waters

Heavy rains in recent days have left one person dead in Miantsoarivo-Arivonimamo. Carried away by the current, a seventy-year-old man did not survive. The tragedy occurred at the beginning of the week. According to the information communicated, the septuagenarian was going to return home in the evening around 7 p.m. when death overtook him. On his way, he had to cross a river where the current is strong and the level high after the heavy rains of recent days. Trapped, he was carried away. News about the accident quickly spread around the area. The very night of the tragedy, people around the victim launched an appeal on the radio to mobilize residents in the search for the missing person. As a result, the latter whose villages border the river scene of the drowning were on alert. The next day, shortly before dawn, the remains washed up by the river were found and then given to the victim’s family.

Andry Manase