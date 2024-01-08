‘A serious football coach! You don’t do that, do you?’

Bart DHanis 22:25 08.01.2024

Last update: 22:31 08.01.2024

Kenneth Perez finds it strange that Maurice Steijn was a guest at Casa di Beau Winterspecial on Sunday evening, the ESPN analyst said at Voetbalpraat.

Steijn was appointed head coach of Ajax last summer by the now dismissed technical director Sven Mislintat. After a few months, Steijn failed to live up to expectations and decided to give up.

In the RTL 4 program, Beau van Erven Dorens discusses the past year with three guests who have gone through a difficult period, including Steijn.

“You have to tell your story in a football-related magazine,” Perez starts. “I don’t understand that if you want to remain active in football, you would sit in an entertainment program. You wouldn’t do that, would you?”

Tablemate Martijn Krabbendam does not agree with Perez’s criticism. “Having a nice glass of wine with Gordon, what’s wrong with that? They just invite people there who have had a difficult year.”

“Had a difficult year behind you? Steijn has had a great year,” Perez counters the journalist from Algemeen Dagblad. “He went from Sparta Rotterdam to Ajax!”

“Then you wouldn’t be in a program like that, would you? The program is about how your daughter has gained more followers on social media. On a serious note, he is a serious football coach. I don’t understand Steijn.”

