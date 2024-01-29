A shopping center on the site of the former Sotema

VIMA CEO Zouzar Bouka explains the plans. of the group for 2024

2024 will be the year of real estate for the Vision Madagascar group (ViMA). This is a statement from Zouzar Bouka, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), during the end-of-year party of the group’s large family on Saturday at the Écrin de Maeva in Ambohimanga. Among the projects on the go, is the construction of a new shopping center in the grounds of the old Sotema in Mahajanga.

“We made big investments a few years ago to acquire the site of the old Sotema and we plan to transform it into a shopping center with a supermarket and shops around it,” explains Zouzar Bouka.

2024 is therefore a year of investment for Vision Madagascar which is staying its course, far from political quarrels. “We have a full book in terms of economic activities and I think it will do a lot of good for Madagascar and our employees,” says the CEO of Vision Madagascar.

