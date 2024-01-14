A SIAS officer drew his gun to stop a driver who wanted to pass through a restricted area. Police say it was a hunting weapon with non-lethal ammunition

#SIAS #officer #drew #gun #stop #driver #wanted #pass #restricted #area #Police #hunting #weapon #nonlethal #ammunition

The protest of transporters and farmers from Constanța involved a lot of agitation among the participants, at one point the intervention of the SIAS police was necessary. One of the policemen even took out his gun and climbed into the car of one of the drivers who started to pass through a restricted area, as it appears from the video images that were shared in the public space.

As a result of the images appearing in the public space, the Public Relations Department of the Constanța County Police Inspectorate reported that during the transporters’ protest in the Constanța municipality, one of the traffic participants did not respect the orders of the police officers in the device and drove his car towards the participants to the protest action, as well as to the effectives of the public order and safety device.

“In this context, a fighter from the Special Actions Service, in order to remove the danger to the law enforcement as well as to the protesters, positioned himself with his left knee on the vehicle driven by the person in question and pointed the equipped weapon at the engine block of the vehicle. We note that it is a hunting weapon with non-lethal ammunition”, the police statement states.