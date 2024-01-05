a silent struggle with the risk of suffering from it between 2 and 5 times more during menopause

#silent #struggle #risk #suffering #times #menopause

Every January 13, the world comes together to raise awareness about the importance of addressing the Depressiona disease that affects millions of people Worldwide. On this International Day to Fight Depression, it is essential to highlight how this condition especially affects during menopause.

According to statistics, depression affects women more than men, and manifests itself in unique ways throughout their lives. It is important to understand how biological, social and psychological factors They converge to shape this experience.

Dommethe company specialized in research and treatment of menopause, reveals alarming data: the risk of suffering from depression is between 2 and 5 times higher during menopause.

Symptoms in figures

The menopause, despite being a natural stage in a woman’s life, entails a series of physical and emotional changes. As a result of a decreased estrogen productionthe hormones responsible for emotional balance, women become more vulnerable to suffering from emotional and psychological imbalances.

This hormonal decrease can result in a variety of symptoms, from sadness and anxiety to mood swings pronounced. In a recent Domma study, in which more than 8,500 women participated, it was concluded that more than 50% experience anxietywhile almost the 50% report feeling sadness. Other symptoms detected include stress, irritability, mood swings and fatigue.

The relationship between the physical signs of menopause, such as hot flashes and insomnia, and increased risk of depression highlights the need to address not only the symptoms, but also their emotional and hormonal roots.

Symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia and sexual problems, significantly increase the risk of depression when they suffer markedly. However, the co-founder of Domma, Mireia Roca, highlights the importance of not settling for these signals and Look for solutions.

Depression and menopause

One of the most worrying aspects is that, according to studies, the risk of depression during menopause is 2 to 5 times higher. This is due to the influence of estrogen in the central nervous system, regulating stress hormones and happiness neurotransmitters.

The reduction of these levels directly affects mood, making women feel sadder, alone, distressed and with less vitality and energy. The emotional impact of menopause adds to physical symptoms typical of this stage.

United in the face of adversity

It is essential to approach menopause from a positive outlook and banish the associated stigma. Sharing experiences with friends and colleagues who are going through the same physical and emotional changes can help normalize and positivize the menopause. However, it is essential to seek professional support when symptoms are continuous, intense or disabling.

The Domma team also emphasizes the importance of take a holistic approach for well-being during menopause. Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, adopt healthy habits and manage anxiety and stress levels They are key elements to avoid sudden changes in mood.

On this International Day to Fight Depression, we remember that depression during menopause is a reality that affects many women. Let’s raise awareness, share experiences and look for comprehensive solutions to address both physical and emotional symptoms.