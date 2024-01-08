A simple trick in the cold. The method that has been used for years still works

#simple #trick #cold #method #years #works

After a frosty night, do you have trouble starting your car engine? Your battery may be due for replacement, but if for some reason you still need to use your current one for a while, there is a simple method that can help you.

Have you ever wondered why your car battery discharges in freezing weather? This is solely due to the chemical processes that take place in a classic battery. The optimal temperature for it is about 20-25 degrees Celsius. In such conditions, it operates with full, 100% efficiency. Unfortunately, the lower the temperature, the slower the electrochemical reactions occur, which results in a loss of efficiency.

It is assumed that already at a temperature of about -10 degrees Celsius, battery efficiency drops to about 80 percent. In the event of extreme frost, this value may decrease to approximately 50-60%.

However, this is not the only problem we have to face during frosts. A very cold engine is more difficult to start, it has high resistance, and the starter does not have as much force as at positive temperatures. All this means that the battery is most stressed during frosts, which may lead to its discharge. However, there is a simple trick that can help you start your car in the cold.

Experienced drivers recommend turning on the lights for several to several dozen seconds before turning the key. This is to “stimulate” the battery before it is heavily loaded. Thanks to this, electrochemical processes begin to occur before, and not during, starting the engine. However, remember to turn off the lights before starting the engine.

If your battery does not work well during morning frosts, if you need to charge it often, and the car is used for short distances, it is worth using a method that was popular several dozen years ago. It consists in removing the battery and taking it home overnightso that in the morning after installation you can enjoy the full functionality of the warm device.

Of course, this method requires additional time and mastery of battery assembly and disassembly skills. However, a warm battery will certainly be able to start your car in the morning better than one that has been exposed to frost all night.