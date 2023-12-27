A sixty-year-old and a little girl die crushed

The town of Antsirabe was the scene of a fatal accident on Christmas afternoon

Uncontrollable in the middle of a city, a Peugeot 404 mowed down a sixty-six-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl. These did not survive.

Struck by a speeding van, a sixty-six-year-old mother and a nine-year-old girl were killed. In its frantic race, the crazy vehicle immediately collided head-on with a cyclist. Thrown from his bicycle before crashing to the ground, the man on the bicycle was seriously injured. After the accident, he was immediately taken to hospital. The latest news is that this forty-seven year old man is out of danger although his bike has been reduced to an inextricable pile of scrap metal.

These scenes of desolation occurred on Christmas Day in the afternoon. The sixty-year-old and the little girl were calmly walking along the street when a Peugeot 404 van, covered version, appeared at full speed. The crazy vehicle rushed towards the two pedestrians without the latter being able to dodge it. Taken by surprise, they were mowed down by the van. The cyclist also seemed carefree as he took the lane when the Peugeot 404 rushed towards him to catch him.

Responsibility

The vehicle was only able to stop after knocking over the two people and biting the bicycle. Crushed, the two victims did not survive. An investigation was opened as soon as the accident occurred. Elements from the judicial police immediately rushed to the scene of the tragedy to make an observation. In light of the information communicated, recklessness on the part of the driver of the Peugeot 404 would be one of the probable causes of the accident.

When the driver lost control in the middle of a city, the van, heading in all directions, rushed towards the victims. So far, no mechanical failure has been reported. As a result, the driver’s responsibility is put on the table. The latter was arrested and taken into police custody. His appearance at the public prosecutor’s office at the Court of First Instance in Antsirabe is expected.

Andry Manase