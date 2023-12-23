A sixty-year-old man was run over and killed on the “H” highway in Cabimas

#sixtyyearold #man #run #killed #highway #Cabimas

Events.- As Edinson Antonio Cabrera Pérez, a man in his sixties was identified as lying lifeless on Highway “H” in Cabimas, as a result of being run over by a Chevrolet Corsa vehicle, very close to the Norma Bakery.

The incident occurred at eight o’clock at night on Friday, December 22, when the older adult tried to cross the dangerous road and the aforementioned vehicle passed by and hit him irreparably, leaving him lying lifeless at the scene.

The information was provided by the Citizen Security Commissioner of Cabimas Gilberto Vásquez, who acted directly in the event accompanied by the various security forces who were in charge of guarding the scene until the body was properly removed.

It should be noted that traffic accidents have become recurrent in the city, which is why Commissioner Vásquez called on citizens to maintain precautionary measures to avoid events that cause mourning in homes on these dates that are ones of enjoyment and harmony.

Other related information about the sexagenarian is unknown, according to the police report.

