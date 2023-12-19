A skateboard chassis raises the mileage to 1000 km, but makes the cars technically the same

#skateboard #chassis #raises #mileage #cars #technically

However, electric car designers will run amok

The future of electric cars will be very different from the present and from cars with internal combustion engines. In essence, electric cars will differ from each other only in design, while technically they will be almost the same. At least this is the decision of the largest battery manufacturer in the world – the Chinese CATL.

The company has developed a new skateboard platform that will be available to any brand that wants to use it and pay for it next year.

In this way, CATL intends

to enter directly into car manufacturing

and more precisely in those that offer turnkey solutions. The electric car of the future will use basically the same platform, and the customer will be able to add extras and design elements on top like with children’s Lego bricks.

In essence, this CIIC (CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis) new chassis will contain all the important technical elements for the propulsion of an electric car.

The Neta model, which will most likely be the first serial model of the new platform.

The main thing is that CATL has already conducted tests in real conditions in China, promising a mileage of 1000 km!

According to the company, the CIIC’s battery can top up for another 300 km in just 5 minutes when connected to a fast charger. In terms of efficiency, an impressive average current consumption of 10.5 kWh/100 km was achieved during testing, making reaching 1000 km a simple task.

It drops by 30% at temperatures of -7°C,

which means that the electric car equipped with the revolutionary chassis can travel about 700 km in cold weather.

CATL’s new skateboard chassis uses CTC (Cell to Chassis) technology. The platform integrates the electric motors, battery, high and low voltage systems, steering and brakes, reducing production costs and development time. At the same time, the platform will give enormous freedom to car designers because it is compatible with different body styles.

Cell to Chassis technology will reduce manufacturers’ initial costs and energy consumption. It will also expand the interior space for passengers. CATL will offer the chassis with a 10-year warranty.

So the era of the custom car is over:

no more 4 or 8 cylinder, V6 engines

Gone are the models that sometimes have a torsion (rear) beam or multi-arm transmission. The future is a single configuration that, through electronics, can be used in any way.

All cars will be more or less identical and the adjustments will happen via a software matrix. The only customizable aspects will be the design and interface.

CATL, which already supplies batteries to almost every manufacturer in the world,

can afford to go one step further and offer companies a whole chassis,

called CIIC Skateboard. The first implementation of this CIIC modular architecture will be for B and C segment cars in the second half of next year.

CATL is not interested in launching its own EV brand, but plans to share the technology with other companies as part of its many partnerships.

The company’s batteries will also be produced in Germany. Photos: the manufacturers

The first automaker to use CIIC in a production model will be China’s Hozon Auto. Following an agreement signed in January 2023, Hozon and CATL announced the development of a new electric vehicle based on the CIIC chassis, which is expected to enter production in the third quarter of 2024.