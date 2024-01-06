A slope collapsed near the village near Banská Bystrica. The road is closed – News

As a result of intense rainfall and melting snow, the soil is waterlogged in many locations in Slovakia.

BANSKÁ BYSTRICA/CROSSING/BALAŽE: The road to the village of Baláže is closed. On Saturday afternoon, the Banská Bystrica regional police informed about it, saying that behind the village of Priechod in the direction of Baláže, a slope slid onto road III/2418.

“The road is impassable in this section, the Slovak Road Administration has been notified of the situation. Mechanisms to eliminate the consequences of the landslide are already on their way to the site,” the police report.

Waterlogged soil is a result of intense rainfall and snow melting in many locations in Slovakia. In some places, mud from the slopes flooded the road. However, the expected frosts should stabilize the unfavorable situation in the next few hours.

The regional road administration claims that it is solving the situation on the road between Priechod and Baláži. He asks for patience.

