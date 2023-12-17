A small Lithuanian town hiding the failed Henytė hunting operation: little-known details of the hunt and memories of local residents

#small #Lithuanian #town #hiding #failed #Henytė #hunting #operation #littleknown #details #hunt #memories #local #residents

These days, the author of these lines managed to visit the unique town of Šilų with only a few hundred inhabitants, which was chosen as his hideout 15 years ago by a former criminal shul currently serving a life sentence.

Today, the buildings of the former H. Doctor’s residence resemble the scenery of a horror movie.

The interviewed local residents admit that even today it is quite difficult for them to shake off the label of “a small town, on the side of which Henytė once hid”. The strangest thing is that even after all this time, few of them agreed to publicly share stories about how in Šilų town, Panevėžys district, numerous law enforcement forces, together with “Aro” fighters, unsuccessfully tried to arrest one of the country’s most famous gangsters during the same, heavily snowed winter months. .