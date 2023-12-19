A smart option for gamers is now cheaper than ever on Amazon

#smart #option #gamers #cheaper #Amazon

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is almost as powerful as the RTX 3070 and is currently a real price-performance hit on Amazon.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Core Gaming graphics card is a powerful component that can enhance your gaming experience at an incredibly affordable price. With 12 GB GDDR6 memory and use of FSR technology, it offers great graphics performance for demanding games. Save now and only pays €349 on Amazon.

That’s why the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is a smart option

This graphics card even manages current blockbuster titles like Cyberpunk 2077 at high frame rates, if you play in a WQHD resolution and use FSR. If you want to build a future-proof FHD system that will last for the next 4 to 6 years, this tech is an excellent choice. By the way, it is almost as powerful as RTX 3070, but is the better option due to the overall price-performance ratio.

It is based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture, which is known for high performance and efficiency. This card enables smooth gameplay and super-sharp images, even in the most demanding games.

Thanks to its advanced cooling system, this component stays cool even during intensive use and quietly. This means that you can fully concentrate on your game without being distracted by annoying fan noise.

By using FSR you can run games at higher frame rates and better performance, without significantly affecting the visual quality. Recently, FSR technology 3.0 has even been released, which you can also use if you use this graphics card. However, it depends on which game supports this technology. Nevertheless, with this technical innovation you are making a huge leap towards generating more images per second.

