A smart ring for the thrifty? Amazfit Helio Ring is a new discreet gadget – SMARTmania.cz

Amazfit launched its own smart ring called Helio Ring

It is aimed at users who are enthusiastic about sports

The price is not yet known, but Amazfit products often attack with price

The Chinese company Amazfit, which falls under the wings of Xiaomi, presented several interesting gadgets and gadgets for everyday wear at the ongoing CES fair in Las Vegas. Amazfit, as is known, tries to impress mainly with an aggressive price. Will this also apply to the Helio Ring smart ring?

Amazfit smart ring

The new ring from the Chinese manufacturer is made of titanium alloy, which is said to be friendly to human skin. There is practically only one color available, namely natural titanium. There are two sizes to choose from: 10 or 12, the thickness of the ring itself is only 2.6 millimeters and weighs 4 grams.

The interior offers several health sensors, including those for sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen levels. Amazfit boasts a lot about the sensor for measuring skin activity (EDA). Thanks to this, according to the behavior of the skin (temperature, sweating), it can detect your emotions and adapt training recommendations accordingly.

You can use the ring as a standalone smart device or connect it to your watch and use both devices as needed. However, to take full advantage, you’ll need the Zepp Aura app, which works with artificial intelligence and offers you expertise based on the data the ring collects. The app normally costs $69 a year (about 1,600 crowns), but customers of the ring get the first three months free.

We don’t know the price or the duration

Amazfit still didn’t mention a few key features, such as endurance. With competing devices of this type, we are used to endurance between 5 and 10 days. However, it is likely that Amazfit has focused on just that and will want to offer customers significantly better endurance.

Information is also lacking regarding price and availability. Amazfit introduced the product to the American market, where it is a fairly strong player. At the moment, however, it is not clear whether the Helio Ring will also look to Europe or another part of the world. A small hint may be that the aforementioned Zepp Aura application, which Amazfit offers for the ring, is not available here.

