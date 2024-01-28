A sneak peek of the Yellow Duck Kaohsiung Light Rail’s 113,000 rides in two days – Life – Liberty Times e-newsletter

#sneak #peek #Yellow #Duck #Kaohsiung #Light #Rails #rides #days #Life #Liberty #Times #enewsletter

2024/01/28 23:17

The yellow duck has swept Kaohsiung, and the light rail has been almost fully booked these two days! (Photo by reporter Ge Youhao)

[Reporter Ge Youhao/Kaohsiung Report]Yellow ducks have swept across Kaohsiung. Many people took the light rail to Love River Bay to admire the cute ducklings. According to Gaojie Company’s statistics, the light rail traffic volume this Saturday and Sunday totaled 113,000 passengers, and almost every trip Full house!

Two super cute yellow ducks will appear in Love River Bay from now until February 25. The Gao City Government will also turn the newly opened Piers 16-18 into a large-scale inflatable art exhibition venue, as well as free large-scale air mattresses. There is a ball pool, carousel, train and other amusement park. The sun has been shining brightly in Kaohsiung these two days, attracting a large number of parents and children to enjoy the park.

Most people know that it is difficult to park near Love River Bay. The city government also encourages everyone to take public transportation. Among them, the light rail is the most convenient. Take it to Pier 2 Taiyi Station or Tourism Center Station. Get off and walk a short distance to see the yellow street. duck.

According to statistics from Gaojie Company, yesterday (27th) was the opening show of the Yellow Duck. The light rail transportation volume reached 65,000 passengers throughout the day, which is close to the historical record of 70,858 passengers for the 2022 New Year! As of 10 o’clock in the evening today (28th), the light rail transportation volume reached 65,000. The quantity is 48,000.

In total, the Kaohsiung Light Rail’s traffic volume this Saturday and Sunday totaled 113,000 passengers. Almost every flight was full, and many passengers could not get on the train. This allowed people to see the charm of the yellow duck.

Take a look at the yellow duck, Kaohsiung Light Rail has 113,000 passengers in 2 days. (Photo by reporter Ge Youhao)

