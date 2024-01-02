A solid gold factory to build

An industrial gold refining unit will be built soon.

A continuation of the ideas. On June 19, 2023, during the official ceremony celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Banky Foiben’i Madagasikara, BFM, in Antaninarenina, the objective was announced by the President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina, in person. “Madagascar must, at least, conserve four tons of gold per year.” That’s forty tons in ten years. To achieve this, in his greetings speech to the nation on New Year’s Eve, he announced the future construction of an industrial gold refining unit. Respecting international standards, he said without providing other details. He hopes to stabilize the transactional values ​​of the ariary through this process.

But there is no doubt that the President of the Republic is thinking of the criteria of the London international bullion market, LBMA, which are very strict for converting gold reserves into monetary gold. The traceability of raw materials is one of the concerns of the LBMA. The transformations carried out from the BFM stocks were carried out by the Istanbul Gold Refinery company, which met all the requirements of international standards, insisted the governor of the BFM, Aivo Andrianarivelo. On this occasion, specimens of 50 ariary in gold were presented. Each coin weighs 1Oz and its market value will follow that of the ounce on the international yellow metal market.

Many African countries, such as Rwanda, have set up a gold refining plant. For Madagascar, the existing potential is so enormous, almost one deposit per district, that these four tonnes per year seem so tiny. The only fokontany from Antanimbary in the commune of Maevatanàna can extract five kilos per day. Marc Ravalomanana’s regime set up a gold counter there. And how many are there in the country?

There also remains the school debate on the convertibility of the yellow metal. No longer a standard currency as in times immemorial, it can serve as currency in financial negotiations of a certain scale. Hence this need to make it a safe haven par excellence. In the absence of a thick woolen stocking.

Eric Ranjalahy