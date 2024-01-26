A special exhibition will be opened in Rundale, the musical trio “3Live Project” will perform and you can taste levitating chocolate balls

#special #exhibition #opened #Rundale #musical #trio #3Live #Project #perform #taste #levitating #chocolate #balls

On Saturday, January 27, the Rundāle multi-functional center (MFC) will open the exhibition of the artist Ieva Vīksne “Unraveling”, Lilita Lauskiniece, cultural work organizer of the Rundāle association board, informed the portal.

Content will continue after the ad.

Ieva Vīksne’s artwork “Unraveling” is an invitation to go on a journey of algorithms. The viewer becomes immersed in the data stream, becoming part of the algorithm, performing various tasks until the machine is successfully trained. Each of the stages deals with a specific stage of algorithm training: data collection and processing, feature extraction, classifier training and algorithm testing. The experience gives an insight into how a computer learns to recognize and distinguish the image of one object from another – this is a process that a person can do in an instant.

“We have something like this for the first time. The exhibition is very unusual and very exciting. You yourself enter the virtual world and are part of it, your hands become other beings. It will be really interesting,” promises L. Lauskiniece.

She revealed that the exhibition at the Rundāle MFC will be open for viewing for a month, but since it is technically complicated, special viewing sessions will be organized, which will be announced.

Content will continue after the ad.

Ieva Vīksne is a new media artist from Riga. The artist works with virtual and augmented reality, photo, video and biometric data. In her works, the artist chooses to study hidden things – how our mind works, which was hidden under the algorithms that control various systems. Ieva’s works are playful and have game elements, interactivity and new discoveries gained through experience are important. Ieva Vīksne is a teacher at the Latvian Academy of Arts and is also active in various projects.

At the opening of the exhibition in Rundāle, a special musical mood has been thought of, which will create an unforgettable experience for every visitor. It is planned that the trio of musicians “3Live Project” will take the stage of the Rundāle multifunctional center, which will combine DJ rhythms, live trumpet sounds and percussion, creating energy, movement and joy of life.

“3Live Project” is an energetic and super-positive trio of musicians, born from the coming together of the popular DJ, radio voice, event organizer and finalist of the “TV Zvaigzne” show – Mareks Dainis or [Ex] da Bass, trumpet virtuoso and master’s degree holder in the Department of Jazz Music – Normunds Pies, as well as intuitive music artist – percussionist Einars Latiševs.

Content will continue after the ad.

“Progressive music cannot be defined as a specific style or type. It is this aspect that characterizes the uniqueness of our association, as two completely different genres of music are combined – electronic music and live performance,” says DJ Mareks Dainis or [Ex] and Bass.

The “Savējie” theater studio is also preparing a small special program for the opening.

At the opening event of the exhibition, you will have the opportunity to pamper your taste buds and taste “Turbo foods” levitating chocolate balls, which will complement the exhibition with another special and engaging experience.